'One you would really look forward to' - Trainer quotes ahead of Royal Ascot

Views from connections ahead of the feature action on day four of Royal Ascot on Friday.

Friday

Elmalka connections hoping for Coronation

Connections of Elmalka celebrate victory in the 1000 Guineas

Roger Varian is aware of the dangers that lurk in a strong field for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, as Elmalka looks to add another big race to her CV after landing Classic glory at Newmarket. The Kingman filly went from last to first under Silvestre de Sousa on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket to land the 1000 Guineas by a neck from Porta Fortuna at odds of 28-1, with Ramatuelle a further short head back in third. Varian’s charge was beaten into third on her seasonal reappearance in the Fred Darling at Newbury, but was only half a length in arrears of the Marco Botti-trained Folgaria and stepped forward from that at Headquarters. Varian opted against sending her to the Irish Guineas won by Fallen Angel in favour of a break ahead of the Royal meeting. Folgaria, Porta Fortuna and Ramatuelle reoppose from Newmarket, but Varian is hopeful his charge is in top condition. Varian said: “We weren’t tempted to go to Ireland, as she’d had two fairly quick runs, and she’s training lovely. She looks great and she seems to be getting stronger. She’s not a flashy worker, but I don’t mind that. “She was a bit green at Newbury, and arguably at Newmarket too, but she’s looking a bit more complete now and there’s no reason to think Ascot’s round mile won’t suit. We are excited about running her.” Fallen Angel had disappointed at Newmarket before winning the Irish Guineas, and while she is an absentee after a training setback Aidan O’Brien’s Opera Singer, who was third at the Curragh, won three times as a juvenile and is a major contender following what was a delayed seasonal reappearance. Varian added on Sky Sports Racing: “We believe her best performances are still ahead of her and they might need to be. Opera Singer was the champion juvenile filly of Europe last year and she ran very creditably in the Irish Guineas when by all accounts she was massively in need of the run, so you’d have to respect her. “It might need a stronger performance from Elmalka to what she produced at Newmarket to topple that filly, but it’s not just Opera Singer, it’s a field stacked full of quality fillies. “Hopefully she can improve a pound or two and if she does she should be bang there. I sure she’s sharper now than before the Guineas, but the way she finished there suggests she could stay beyond a mile at this stage and her performance this week will determine that.” James Doyle takes over from De Sousa on Elmalka and is keen to make up for missing out on Classic glory. Doyle said: “I rode Elmalka in her first race of the season, the Fred Darling at Newbury, and she ran a really good race in third, looking a bit unlucky as she got trapped on that stands rail. “Silvestre rode her in the Guineas, when I was required in France, and she clearly bounded forward for the run at Newbury. It was obviously hard missing out on a Classic win, but there will always be days like that and you just have to take the rough with the smooth. “Her work at home is workmanlike, but that’s just her. She looks great and she’s done well physically since the Guineas, where it probably helped being out the back with the other main contenders at the finish. I think the track and the race will suit her.”

O’Brien has been delighted with how Opera Singer has come out of the Irish Guineas and with the focus on Ascot believes she will be in peak fitness. The master of Ballydoyle told Racing TV: “We are very happy with her and she is a filly who is not an exuberant worker. She was only in work four weeks before the Curragh and really if she had finished mid-div we would have been really happy. “We knew if we were thinking of coming to Ascot she would have to have a run and I was surprised with how well she ran really. “She has been in good form since and everyone has been really happy with her. Her work has been nice and obviously we’re looking forward to seeing her again. “She could do anything and she could get much further than a mile. So, obviously it is our second run this time and Ryan (Moore) will probably be a little bit more confident in her fitness this time. She is a big, straightforward filly really.” Francis-Henri Graffard has preferred Royal Ascot to the French Oaks with Rouhiya and will take his chance with the surprise French 1000 Guineas winner. Graffard said: “I’m very pleased with the condition of the filly and it’s a logical entry after her French Guineas win and she will be suited by the fast ground. “I didn’t want to step her up in trip, so I didn’t want to run her in the Prix de Diane and I trained her for the Coronation.” Oisin Murphy, who struck three years ago aboard Alcohol Free, rides Ramatuelle for the first time and expects Christopher Head’s filly to be right up there at the business end of the race after finishing third in the Guineas in her first go at a mile, when at one stage she looked all over the winner. Murphy said: “The Coronation is a climbing mile the whole way, but there is a bend. Alcohol Free was a very fast filly, like Ramatuelle, and she won the race on slow ground. “It’s very competitive, with the Guineas winners and Opera Singer, but Ramatuelle was very good at two and she’s had a great preparation since the Guineas. The Newmarket run puts her right in the mix even though she didn’t win.”

Ryan excited ahead of Commonwealth challenge Kevin Ryan is fully focussed on Inisherin rather than the opposition ahead of his bid for glory in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on Friday. The Shamardal colt was last seen running out an impressive winner of the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, galloping on strongly from the front to see off the reopposing Orne by three and three-quarter lengths, with star juvenile and hot favourite Vandeek back in third. Having previously run with credit when sixth in the 2000 Guineas he looked very much at home over six furlongs on Merseyside, prompting connections to supplement him for the Commonwealth Cup at a cost of £46,000, and he is a firm favourite to strike Group One gold following the defection of Vandeek. “His preparation has gone great. He’s in great form and I’m really looking forward to running him,” said Ryan. “I don’t tend to focus on the other horses and you are always nervous about your own – you always have a little doubt about your own. I was (nervous) before I ran him on the (soft) ground at Haydock, because he’s a great mover. “Trying the sprinting distance on that ground, I was wondering if I was doing the right thing, but hopefully I am right that this ground will suit him even better and if it does he hopefully has a great chance. “He has a great mind and is a super horse to train, he is very easy.” Inisherin was due to be one of two leading contenders for owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid along with the Karl Burke-trained Elite Status, who had Malc, Pocklington and Louis Barthas in behind when returning to action with a convincing victory in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury. However, last year’s Norfolk Stakes third now looks an unlikely runner, as Burke explained to ITV Racing after Shareholder won the opening race on Thursday: “Elite Status is an unlikely runner unfortunately. “I’m just waiting to see him when he gets off the lorry, he’s on his way down now. He’s just given that joint a little bang again. He keeps knocking it and we’ve got to get to the bottom of it. “I’ll have a look at it when he gets here this evening, but I’d say he’s unlikely.”

Clive Cox has been buoyed by Jasour’s work at home – and the arrival of summer ground at Royal Ascot. The Lambourn handler knows what it takes to land this Group One contest, having saddled Golden Horde to victory on his seasonal debut in 2020, and his latest candidate is proven over the course and distance after getting the better of subsequent winner Adaay In Devon in the Commonwealth Cup Trial last month. Cox said: “We’re very pleased with Jasour, he did really well in the Pavilion and then missed the Sandy Lane because of the very soft ground, but we’ve been very happy with his training at home and we’re looking forward to it. “His form is pretty solid and he’s proven on the track, which is nice, plus he’ll be very much at home on the drying surface.” Starlust steps back up in class and distance after powering home to land a York handicap over the minimum trip. Trainer Ralph Beckett said: “The market expected it when he won at York last month, but I didn’t think he’d win the way he did, as it was really a prep for this. “I’m not sure how deep a race it was, but he’s still taken them apart off a mark of 105. He’s training well and we are putting blinkers on because he tends to lose concentration over six furlongs.” Givemethebeatboys changed hands for £1.1million on the eve of last year’s Royal meeting at the Goffs London Sale and went on to finish a fine fourth behind River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes. He was also far from disgraced in a couple of Group One contests as a juvenile and has made a solid start to his three-year-old campaign, winning a Navan Listed race before going down by just a head to Bucanero Fuerte at Naas. French import Evade scored at Epsom on his first start for Archie Watson, while Military represents Aidan O’Brien, who struck with Caravaggio in 2017 and sent over last year’s runner-up Little Big Bear.

Wathnan Racing bidding for more Royal success Space Legend bids to provide owners Wathnan Racing with an immediate return on their investment in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday. Runner-up on his sole juvenile appearance at Chelmsford in December, the son of Sea The Stars went one better in some style on his reappearance at Leicester before finishing a luckless second to Meydaan in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood last month. Space Legend would almost certainly have won that Listed prize had he not been denied a clear run when being produced with his challenge by Tom Marquand, prompting Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown to recommend that the Qatari-based operation added the promising William Haggas-trained colt to their increasingly powerful squad. “It was one of those things that happens in Goodwood and a furlong out he was last and had to come round them,” he said. “I was very impressed by the way he made up his ground in that last furlong and he galloped out very strongly. He was definitely an unlucky loser and is a fine, big horse. “Hopefully he can run a big race for us at Ascot, but is hopefully also a horse with a very big future. James (Doyle) has ridden him work and liked him very much.”

Space Legend is taken on by a quartet of Aidan O’Brien-trained runners in Agenda, Diego Velazquez, Chief Little Rock and The Euphrates, with Ryan Moore siding with Diego Velazquez, who was most recently seen finishing eighth in the French Derby, having been fourth before that in the French 2000 Guineas. “We have four in here and there is little between all of them, with perhaps Chief Little Rock and Diego Velazquez having the best form credentials as it stands,” the jockey told Betfair. “Chief Little Rock was very good from the front over a mile and a quarter at the Curragh last time, and he steps up in trip along with my mount Diego Velazquez, who was possibly a bit below par in the French Derby last time after finishing an excellent fourth in their Guineas. “Things didn’t go his way there (in the French Derby), and hopefully he can show his true worth here. It’s obviously a very open race and Agenda put up a big performance at Chester last time, so I wouldn’t ignore his claims. ” Francis-Henri Graffard’s French raider Calandagan, a dual Group Three in his homeland this spring, and John and Thady Gosden’s unbeaten dual winner Theory Of Tides also feature. Graffard said: “He is a nice horse, he has won two Group Threes and the plan has always been to take him to Ascot for this race. “A mile and a half won’t be a problem for him. He has a nice wide draw and we will see where we stand against this quality. He is not ground dependent.”