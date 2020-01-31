One For Arthur to have prep run ahead of Randox Health Grand National

One For Arthur - one run before Aintree
One For Arthur - one run before Aintree
January 28, 2020

One For Arthur will make an appearance at either Kelso or Haydock next month before bidding for a second victory in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

It is three years since Lucinda Russell's stable star became only the second Scottish-trained winner of the world's greatest steeplechase, since when he has made just five competitive starts, including a sixth-placed finish in last year's National.

So far this term the 10-year-old has run with credit at Kelso before placing fifth when tackling the famous fences for a fourth time in last month's Becher Chase.

Russell has been delighted with her charge since and is keen to give him just one more run before sending him back to Merseyside - with the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso on February 13 currently favoured over Haydock's Grand National Trial two days later.

"We've just entered him for the Grand National and we've also entered him for the National Trial at Haydock. His preferred option is the race at Kelso, but we've got snow here this morning and it makes sense to keep all bases covered," said the Kinross handler on Tuesday.

"He seems in very good form. After the Becher we said we'd wait until the National weights come out before we run him again. I actually think he ran better in the Becher this year than he did during the season he went on to win the National.

"We've been saying for a while we think he's moving better and feels better this year. If we can keep him that way between now and April, I think we'll go there with a great chance."

One For Arthur is a general 33-1 shot for the National on April 4, with Gordon Elliott's Tiger Roll the 6-1 favourite to emulate Red Rum with a third success.

The weights for the race will be revealed on February 11.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
