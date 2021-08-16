The British Racing School in Newmarket has helped foster the ambitions of a young aspiring jockey who was born with only one hand.

Harry, 17, was inspired by the success of amateur rider Guy Disney, who became the first jockey to ride in a race with a prosthetic limb at Sandown in 2015, before going on to land a first victory back at the course two years later in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup aboard Rathlin Rose. Relaying his dream to his parents, Harry enrolled at the British Racing School and undertook both their nine and 18-week courses, learning the basics of riding and equine care whilst specialists at Dorset Orthopaedic worked on a custom prosthetic. “When I was younger I was quite into football and it got to the point where I thought I could either continue playing that, work in an office or try to make something of myself,” Harry told Great British Racing. “I’ve always loved horses and decided I wanted to take that further and get into racing, so I came to the British Racing School. “There is Guy Disney who rides with a lower limb prosthetic but we weren’t aware of anyone else who rode with a prosthetic arm. I started out at the British Racing School doing a nine-week course and then came back for the 18-week course with loads of riding and mucking out. “Together with the BRS and Steve Cox and the team at Dorset Orthopaedic we have created a prosthetic which allows me to safely ride racehorses. “The prosthetic is made of silicon which slides onto my arm and there is a magnet at the end which attaches to the reins. A power circuit keeps it in place and if I fall off the circuit is broken, releasing the magnet so that I don’t get caught up in the reins and dragged along.”

Harry's Story - One-handed teenager chases horseracing dream.