‘One day at a time’ with Energumene, but so far so good

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding is a dual Cheltenham Festival winner, taking back-to-back renewals of the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2022 and 2023.

After both victories, he was sent next to the Champion Chase at the Punchestown Festival to also claim that prize twice in succession, with his April 2023 victory there the last time he has been seen on a racecourse.

Twelve months ago it was announced the 10-year-old would miss the 2023-2024 season due to a hind leg problem, something he has been carefully rehabilitated from with a spell out at grass over the summer.

He has now returned to the Mullins yard at Closutton and is cantering ahead of his comeback, although his training will be taken day by day and there is no fixed date for his reappearance.