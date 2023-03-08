Brewin’upastorm could be upped to three miles at Aintree following his win in the National Spirit Hurdle.

Olly Murphy’s stable stalwart had struggled to hit the frame since finishing a head second in the Fontwell Grade Two in 2022, but primed to perfection by the Warren Chase handler following wind surgery, the 10-year-old rolled back the years in style to continue his love affair with the Sussex track and prove his engine remains fully intact. Although only a length and a half ahead of Sceau Royal on that occasion, Murphy is confident Brewin’upastorm would have scooted clear of his rivals if not for making a momentum-stopping error at the last and is now keen to test his charge’s staying ability in the Jrl Group Liverpool Hurdle on Grand National Day (April 15), rather than take a third crack at the shorter Aintree Hurdle on the opening day of the three-day meeting. “He’s come out of his run at Fontwell really well and we’re quite keen to step him up in trip and have a look at the three-mile Grade One at Aintree rather than the Aintree Hurdle,” said Murphy. “He will have an entry in both, but I just think we’re all keen to try something a little bit different.

Get Stuck In - Ep 16: Cheltenham Festival Special