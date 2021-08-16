Olly Murphy predicts a bright future for Go Dante and Washington after the pair made winning debuts over jumps in the two divisions of the Halloween Novices’ Hurdle at Bangor on Tuesday.

Both were sent off short-priced favourites and were comfortable winners in the hands of Aidan Coleman. Go Dante, who won his only bumper at Wincanton in March, took division one by 18 lengths while Washington, unbeaten in his two bumpers at Fakenham and Huntingdon, landed the second division by four and three-quarter lengths (see free replay at foot of article). “They are both good and raw and there is an awful lot of improvement in every department,” said the Stratford trainer.

“It was the first time they’d both jumped on grass. They are going to be two nice horses for the future. “Washington did everything wrong in the way he went through the race. He’s just going to have to learn to relax and race the right way. “He will probably go somewhere with a small field the next day. “I don’t know whether we will go small with Go Dante or run him at Cheltenham in November, but hopefully they will both be competing in some nice races later in the year.”