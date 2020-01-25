Ok Corral wins Sky Bet Chase showdown at Doncaster

Having looked a smart novice in the early part of last season, he went to the Cheltenham Festival with high hopes but suffered a troubled passage there and had cut little ice in two runs this season to date.

Nicky Henderson called Derek O'Connor, one of Ireland's leading amateurs, over to ride him again as he had partnered JP McManus' charge to victory at Warwick last season and the move paid off.

However, O'Connor lost his whip in the closing stages and fellow amateur Millie Wonnacott, on Fingerontheswitch, had given her mount the perfect ride to find herself upsides.

The two became involved in a terrific tussle, with O'Connor using his hand to encourage Ok Corral, and his mount responded to win by half a length at 9-1.

The pair pulled 14 lengths clear of the third, Chidswell, with Ravenhill Road fourth.