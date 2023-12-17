Sporting Life
Oisin Murphy pictured after winning on Desert Cop

Oisin Murphy wins Indian 1000 Guineas

By Adam Morgan
16:19 · SUN December 17, 2023

Oisin Murphy added another Classic to his roll of honour on Sunday when partnering Jendayi to victory in the Indian 1000 Guineas.

The Irishman has tasted big-race success around the globe and although missing out on the opportunity to showcase his horsemanship over hurdles at Wincanton recently, made the most of a first trip to Mumbai before he jets off for a stint in America later this month.

Murphy follows in the footsteps of Richard Hughes in riding a Classic winner for decorated local handler Pesi Shroff, who famously trained Jacqueline to win both the Indian 1000 and 2000 Guineas in 2009 before claiming the Indian Oaks and Derby a year later.

It was the same connections that offered Murphy his opportunities at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and having found the scoresheet aboard Chamonix in the R J Kolah Trophy, he then joined forces with the heavy favourite for the feature event to register a double for Jendayi’s trainer Shroff and delight his Indian supporters.

“It was great to come out here,” said Murphy.

“I actually rode for the same connections as Richard Hughes was successful for with Jacqueline a couple of years ago when she won all the Classics.

“Both my rides won and I really enjoyed the experience in Mumbai. The track here is excellent and the people have been incredibly hospitable and made me really welcome.”

