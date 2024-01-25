Oisin Murphy reunited with Mawj in Jebel Hatta at Meydan

Globetrotting Murphy has kept himself busy overseas this winter, having most recently plied his trade in Florida.

He will jet into Dubai to link up with the horse that provided him and trainer Saeed bin Suroor with Classic honours last season, before returning to America for the big-money Pegasus World Cup meeting at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

After outbattling Tahiyra to scoop the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, Mawj missed the height of summer with a setback before travelling to America herself, where she added to her top-level tally at Keeneland before being cruelly denied by a nose in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita.

She now returns to the nine-furlong trip over which she won the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup in Kentucky last October and bids to maintain her unbeaten Meydan record in this Group One event.

“I’m really looking forward to riding her and she obviously had a great year last year,” said Murphy.

“She has won over a similar distance at Keeneland in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and she seems to be nicely drawn in the middle, so it will be interesting to see how the pace sets up.

“She can take a lead or make the running – she is very happy doing lots of things, so I’m looking forward to it.”