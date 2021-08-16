Oisin Murphy racing insight | Beheld the pick of Friday rides

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy reveals some big targets for Mise En Scene before looking ahead to his Friday and Saturday rides.

Big targets for Mise after Goodwood MISE EN SCENE could go for the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket next after landing the Group 3 tote Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last Saturday. Hopefully, if she ran well in that, she could go to the Breeders’ Cup after, too. She’s crying out for a mile now and I’d be very hopeful she’d improve for going up in trip. I was very pleased with her at Goodwood. She handled the ground well, was very professional and she’s obviously improving.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Benbatl blows it at the start BENBATL felt really good for me in the Celebration Mile, he just lost his race at the start. He stood there in the gates and at the last second he got a little bit excited, reared up and he missed it. He would’ve won but for that, so it was very frustrating. Hopefully he’ll come out of the race well and we move on. At least he felt great in the race, he moved super, I was very pleased with him. I’ve no idea where he goes next but he’s won the Joel Stakes before and that would be an ideal option for him.

Mise En Scene gets on top in the Prestige Stakes

Double delight keeps title charge going It was great to have a good finish to August with doubles at Goodwood on Berkshire Rebel and Aggagio on Sunday and at Epsom on Beautiful Surprise and Curtiz on Bank Holiday Monday. That put me 15 clear in the jockeys’ title race before racing on Thursday, but Wednesday was a disappointing day at Lingfield so I’ve got to keep the pressure on. Hopefully I can get a few winners on the board at Haydock and Kempton this weekend…

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Friday Haydock rides CAMELOT TALES – 1.10

I’m not sure how well handicapped he is but he looks like he’s in the right race. Hopefully he can go well in the first-time blinkers but I do expect Bake to take a bit of beating. VERTIGINOUS – 1.45

Nice to get on this filly for Brian Meehan and if she runs to her York form she’ll win. She didn’t handle Kempton for whatever reason but other than that she’s done nothing wrong. She ran well in the Queen Mary when she was fifth and this looks a good spot for her, hopefully she can get off the mark. EDRAAK – 2.20

He missed the break at Windsor, he raced behind the bridle and he wants fast ground. I really like this horse and I think there’s more to come, he’s developing all the time. There’s plenty of pace in the race, it should be straightforward in that respect, so hopefully I go very well. GOOD LUCK FOX – 2.55

He’s a former King Power horse and this looks the right sort of race for him. He’s not badly handicapped, he ran okay at Musselburgh and won there the time before, so he’s in good form. He’s still off 75 and you can mark up that run the other day, he was on the wing and he did nothing wrong. IMPROVISE – 3.30

Nick Bell, Michael’s son, likes this horse. She ran okay first time at Newmarket, she got a bit tired, but it’s hard to know how strong this race is. I like Farhh as a sire and he’s got a filly Smiling Jayne in here, but hopefully my filly, for the Queen, goes well. BEHELD – 4.00

Beheld’s on a bit of a retrieval mission after last time but her overall form isn’t bad. She hasn’t done much wrong, her run at Kempton was good and she’s been given a bit of a break since Newmarket. I should be able to get cover from stall six, I’ll probably end up sitting last, but hopefully they’ll go a decent gallop and she proves too good. I’d say she’s my best chance on the card. OTTONIAN – 4.30

Ottonian stays well so hopefully this 1m6f contest is run to suit but I don’t know an awful lot about him. Tom Marquand got the ride on Dreamweaver and he’s handicapped to win again judging by his form at the track last year.

Saturday Kempton rides STONE CIRCLE – 1.00

He’s probably feasibly handicapped having come down 14lb in the weights since his seasonal reappearance, but he hasn’t been great this season. But if he runs to his form at Doncaster and Leicester a few starts ago he’ll take some beating off this mark. NEPTUNE LEGEND – 1.30

York didn’t go very well for him when he was beaten in the nursery behind Harrow, but if he bounces back to his Newmarket form he’ll have a chance. Noisy Night looks the one we all have to beat. HIERARCHY – 2.05

On ratings he’s got a lot to do but he’s a lovely horse and he’s done nothing wrong in his two starts, winning both. The surface will suit him and hopefully he’s on the improve. I’m happy with the draw, he should be able to travel round there tracking Nymphadora who is a pace angle. Let’s see what he can do. FOX TAL – 2.40

I’m back on Fox Tal in the Group 3 Unibet September Stakes and the last time I rode him I won on him. He’s the outsider of the field here but I think the make-up of the race will suit him. Hukum will be hard to beat, but he does have to give us 3lb, while the consistent Outbox is the pace angle in the race. At his very best, Fox Tal is up to winning a race like this so hopefully he’ll go well. HOLD FAST – 3.15

I might have to do overweight on this won as she runs off 8-5. Her profile is good and she tries very hard, but she’s got a rotten draw in 14. I’ll just stay out and hope to get in somewhere, I’ve just over three furlongs to make up my mind. ATTACHE – 3.50

He’s a maiden whose had four runs and I’d say he looks feasibly handicapped off 66. He’s worth a try on the Kempton polytrack being by Declaration Of War and there’s nothing that looks thrown in amongst the opposition so hopefully he has a chance. NEPTUNE’S WONDER – 4.25