Oisin Murphy opts to ride Middle Earth in King George at Ascot

The leading rider was aboard both horses on their latest starts, the former running on into third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and Sunway chasing home Los Angeles in the Irish Derby.

Middle Earth runs for his retaining owners, Qatar Racing, but the three-year-old also has some Qatari ownership and David Redvers, racing manager to Qatar Racing, told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “Oisin and I discussed his options here and he didn’t feel there was a huge difference between the horses. At the end of the day the race is sponsored by QIPCO, Middle Earth is running in Qatar Racing colours so it makes sense he rides him.

“He and I also feel the race didn’t work out particularly for him at Ascot last time, he didn’t break quickly enough really and got caught behind when they slowed up coming round the bend and then everything was quickening at the same time.

“Whereas in all likelihood there will be a fierce pace in the King George and we’ll get to see the real Middle Earth. There’s not a lot in it but at the end of the day the colours, the fact Middle Earth is a homebred and it’s a race we sponsor is obviously playing high on his mind."

Redvers insists the jockey would have been free to ride Sunway had he wished to.

“Sheikh Fahad is a huge friend and fan of Oisin. He wants him to win the championship, he wants him to thrive and fly and if Oisin had said I really, really would prefer to ride Sunway, I’m sure Sheikh Fahad would have been quite happy for it to have happened.”