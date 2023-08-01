Having finished only 12th of 14 when favourite for the 2000 Guineas, O’Brien never lost faith and produced a terrific training performance to get him back in top shape to win the Derby.

The son of Japanese stallion Deep Impact then followed up in the Irish Derby at the Curragh, making him the first since Harzand in 2016 to win both Classics.

Sent off the 9/4 favourite in a stellar field at Ascot, Ryan Moore was sending out distress signals very early and ultimately allowed the colt to come home in his own time.

Several theories have been raised since the race as to his disappointing display, including the fact that the only other time he took a plane to England he ran no race in the Guineas. But as of yet, nothing untoward has come to light.

Speaking on Tuesday, O’Brien said: “He was a little bit stiff, but that’s it. As of now, there’s been nothing strange that has shown up.

“We’ll just continue to monitor him and see how he is over the next week.”