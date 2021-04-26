Classic plans still fluid as Aidan O’Brien prepares to unleash mighty squad

With fast ground looking assured at Headquarters, O’Brien has an embarrassment of riches in the Qipco 2000 Guineas with four colts who all boast strong form.

St Mark’s Basilica beat stablemate Wembley in the Dewhurst, but O’Brien feels the latter may be suited by conditions on Saturday.

There is also Breeders’ Cup runner-up Battleground to add to the Ballydoyle mix and another Group One-winning juvenile in Van Gogh.

“It looks like the ground is going to be very fast in Newmarket, and we are trying to work out where to go with Battleground, Van Gogh, Wembley and St Mark’s Basilica,” said O’Brien on Monday.

“We have two weeks from Newmarket to France and another week to the Curragh, so the same type of horse could do Newmarket and the Curragh.

“They will do a little bit tomorrow and Wednesday, and we’ll have a discussion with the boys (owners Coolmore) to see what we do.

“Battleground has form on easy ground and he’s a War Front, so he should go on fast ground no problem.

“Van Gogh has form on nice ground but good form on soft ground as well, so I think it’s not an issue.

“Wembley has form on both but would love fast ground, and it was on the easy side most of last year when St Mark’s Basilica ran."