Cazoo Derby preview: Aidan O'Brien on his Classic team

Aidan O’Brien is confident his big guns are ready to fire in the Cazoo Derby and Oaks at Epsom this week.

The master of Ballydoyle is bidding for a remarkable ninth win in the colt’s Classic and Bolshoi Ballet heads into the race as a warm favourite off the back of impressive wins in the Ballysax and Derrinstown Stud trials this spring. “Everything is well with him. The plan was to travel him last year so we didn’t have to do it this spring and early summer. He had the two trials at Leopardstown, both of those went well, he came out of the last one well and so far everything has gone smoothly since," the trainer said. The only question mark seemingly hanging over the son of Galileo is the ability to handle the track on Saturday, although his handler isn’t worried on that score.

“It is a new track for him but so far nothing has suggested to us it will be a problem. Everywhere he’s run he’s been off-handed really. Leopardstown is a nice place, it’s a little left, not as extreme as Epsom, but you have to quicken and go left down the hill and up a hill and he looked good there. “Saint-Cloud last year too that’s a different track and he seemed happy there too. You can never be sure but we’ve always thought he’s an off-handed horse.” If Bolshoi Ballet has had a textbook Cazoo Derby preparation, things have been less straightforward for long-time favourite High Definition. An unsatisfactory blood test ruled him out of the Lingfield Derby trial and while he recovered to line-up in the Al Basti Equiworld at Dante the following week, his performance there when third to Hurricane Lane, failed to reclaim top spot in the bookmakers’ lists. However for connections it was very much a case of mission accomplished. “We were delighted to get the run into him. It looked like we might not be able to the week before and had that happened it would have ruled him out of the Derby straight away. By running at York we got the option of going to Epsom. He hasn’t had as much time between his race and the Derby as Bolshoi Ballet has but he seems in good form,” the trainer said. “The thing that got into his blood, we don’t know where it came from or where it went, but it was there for four or five days. We will be a little on tenterhooks when his blood is done in the morning but we’ve been happy with him in everything he’s been doing at home of late.”

Many pundits fear the son of Galileo won’t be able to hold his position in the Derby. A feature of his three races to date has been the length of time it’s taken for him to engage top gear. O’Brien though isn’t concerned on that front. “The first time in a maiden Wayne (Lordan) rode him and he’s a big horse and we didn’t want to force him into anything so we told Wayne to take his time and let it happen. He did that and the horse came home well. It was the same next time in the Beresford, we never forced him, and he found himself back but we didn’t want to change it too much. “When Ryan rode him at York I told him not to be in a rush early and let him find his feet and see what happens so we’ve never really asked him to do anything other that. I know sometimes he finds himself back a little bit in a race and when it does happen it makes it a little more difficult. “But he has loads of class and his only run this year wasn’t a strongly-run mile-and-a-quarter at York and there’s usually an even pace in the Derby. He makes ground up quick on horses. Epsom is a unique track but usually if they’re good enough on the day it isn’t too big a problem. It becomes one if you’re in top gear and can’t find another one so hopefully it won’t be a problem for him.”

One thing O’Brien hasn’t been doing in preparation for the weekend is pouring over videos of the opposition. “I don’t really – and I probably should – take too much notice of other people’s horses. We watch them and are delighted to see them doing well for whatever connections, we know how difficult it is to get a horse to any race but especially a Derby trial and to Epsom after that,” he said. “We never go into a race with a horse in our mind as a danger, we go in respectful of every runner really. It’s the way we’ve always done it. It’s a competitive Derby, there are a lot of good horses who came from different trials in different ways over different trips and I think they have to be really respected.” The trainer is adamant there’s no such thing as a below-par Derby. “Every single one is very competitive, I can’t remember one that wasn’t. There are always different stories and lines to how horses got into the positions they are in but for me the Derby is the most competitive and the most important race of all," he said. “The whole thoroughbred breed is measured by the Derby and it’s because it’s the most gruelling race, some horses don’t come out of and show their form again because it’s so tough. It’s hard at the start, they are turning left and right and have to stay. They have to handle all the things, it just tests a horse in every way. “Everyone knows Epsom is a unique track and that’s what adds to it. It tests them left to right, speed and stamina, mentality, it’s the ultimate test.”

It’s what faces Santa Barbara in the Friday’s Cazoo Oaks too. She was the talking horse of the spring and off the back of a maiden win in her only start at two, was sent off a warm favourite in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. She may have been beaten but shaped with abundant promise in finishing fourth to stablemate Mother Earth and her trainer is confident there’s more to come. “She’s very well and the Oaks was always pencilled in to be her second race this year. Everything has gone well with her since. We were delighted with her first run in the Guineas. It was a big ask for her but she passed the test that we put in front of her with flying colours," he said. “We were delighted she ran a good race and showed what she can do. The ground was quick and it just makes it tricky for a horse with not a lot of experience in Newmarket. They race hard down the Dip and can get found out but we were delighted with the way she travelled and she showed the class she shows us at home. “Obviously we were always going to go into the Oaks without knowing if she gets a mile-and-a-half or not and we’ll find that out. She’s by Camelot which is going to help and we know she has a lot of class. She’s only had two runs which isn’t a lot but we’re excited and are looking forward to seeing her run. “So far everything has gone very smoothly at home and and you’d imagine there’ll be normal, natural improvement to come. he hasn’t shown us anything in her work to suggest otherwise.”

