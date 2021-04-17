Curragh Saturday review: Ballydoyle team dominate

Broome had to work hard to justify odds-on favouritism in the Holden Plant Rentals Alleged Stakes at the Curragh.
Aidan O’Brien’s charge had looked smart in 2019, winning two Classic trials before finishing a close fourth in the Derby at Epsom, but he subsequently lost his way before returning to winning form on his comeback at Naas last month.
Sent off the 1-2 market leader on the back of that run, Broome was slowly away, with Ryan Moore pushing him up early to sit in fifth as Numerian set the early pace.
Broome looked in a perfect position to challenge, but Moore was having to get to work on the turn for home and had ground to make up on the frontrunners with two furlongs to run.
It looked as though Thundering Nights had produced a winning effort when she collared Up Helly Aa at the furlong pole – but Moore was not giving up on Broome, who responded to his every urging to poke his head in front just strides from the post.
Broome eventually prevailed by half a length, with Up Helly Aa hanging on to third, a further two and three-quarter lengths adrift.
Betfair make Broome a 12/1 chance for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but O’Brien is eyeing a switch back up to 12 furlongs from a mile and a quarter.
He said: “He’s a lovely horse and will probably love going back up to a mile and a half. It was nice that he didn’t have to make the running, and Ryan was very happy with him. He can have a look at races like the Coronation (Cup) and the Tattersalls (Gold Cup).”
Trainer and jockey were completing a quick Group Three double after the Gladness Stakes victory of Lancaster House.
Following Broome’s success, O’Brien added: “Ryan felt the pace was nice early and then dropped in the middle of the race. He had to work a bit harder than if the pace was consistent over a mile and a quarter. He’s brave.”
Lancaster House became just the second dual winner of the Group Three TRI Equestrian Gladness Stakes as he made fine seasonal return at the Curragh.
Only Mustameet in 2005 and 2007 had previously won the seven-furlong contest twice, but Lancaster House secured consecutive victories with a very comfortable success in the hands of Ryan Moore.
Lancaster House, who was having his first start in the colours of Gay Smith, was settled in behind through the early stages as Free Solo and Brad The Brief set the gallop – but the result barely looked in doubt as Moore made his challenge with a couple of furlongs to run.
The O’Brien-trained five-year-old launched his effort down the middle of the track and was in control inside the distance, with Moore just keeping the 9-4 favourite up to his work to win by two and a half lengths.
Current Option kept on for second, with Group One-placed Know It All in third, beaten a further length and a quarter. The trainer may target the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot with Lancaster House.
He said: “He’s a very solid horse – and it’s a nice bit of ground, which he likes. Ryan was very impressed with him and felt he had loads of horse. He finished very well. It was nice that he was able to drop in today and get a lead. He made the running in this race last year.
“He’s very versatile and has won over nine furlongs in soft ground at Listowel. Ryan said we could look at the Queen Anne, and (Wednesday’s Heritage Stakes winner) Lope Y Fernandez could go for the Lockinge Stakes.”