James Tate delivered an upbeat progress report on sprint star Royal Aclaim ahead of her Group One appearance in the £500,000 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday August 19.
The unbeaten three-year-old is the current market leader for the five-furlong heat and her Newmarket-based trainer believes she is worthy of that status.
Royal Aclaim has won all three of her career starts, including a two-length triumph in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes, a Listed course and distance success on the Knavesmire almost a month ago.
Tate said: “The Nunthorpe has been the plan for her since she won the City Walls. And, to be frank, we have just been counting down the days.
“Obviously she had an easy few days after she won and then she has been in full work for quite a while now.
“She’ll do a little bit of strong work this week and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far touch wood.”
Royal Aclaim, rated 108, is among the least experienced in the entry for the race but Tate is not overly concerned about that. He added: “She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race that she won and she is unbeaten.
“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-1 placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”
Among those that Royal Aclaim could face is Little Big Bear, a brilliant seven-length winner of the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last Saturday.
The Sky Bet Ebor Festival, the glittering showpiece of York's season, commences on Wednesday August 17 and runs through to Saturday August 20, inclusively. The first three days all contain a Group One event before the Saturday highlight, the famous Sky Bet Ebor Handicap.
