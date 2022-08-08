The unbeaten three-year-old is the current market leader for the five-furlong heat and her Newmarket-based trainer believes she is worthy of that status.

Royal Aclaim has won all three of her career starts, including a two-length triumph in the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes, a Listed course and distance success on the Knavesmire almost a month ago.

Tate said: “The Nunthorpe has been the plan for her since she won the City Walls. And, to be frank, we have just been counting down the days.

“Obviously she had an easy few days after she won and then she has been in full work for quite a while now.

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work this week and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far touch wood.”