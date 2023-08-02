Nunthorpe Stakes analysis: Live In The Dream

An upset in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes and no mistake. 28/1 shot Live In The Dream had been beaten on all three starts since moving up to pattern company, though running well in defeat in both the Palace House and Temple Stakes.

Live In The Dream's performance in the Nunthorpe looks a good way in advance of those efforts. Everything went perfectly for him, the blistering speed he possesses on full display under conditions which show such tactics to advantage.

He was chased home by the favourite Highfield Princess and her Ascot conqueror Bradsell, nothing in the result to suggest anything other than that Live In The Dream was much improved under optimum conditions.

Live In The Dream isn't the longest-priced winner of the Nunthorpe in recent times, Alpha Delphini (another trailblazer) and Sole Power were sent off at bigger SPs since 2010.

Alpha Delphini, in landing the race, was recapturing his very best after some below-par runs; Sole Power, a 100/1-winner, was gaining the first of four Group 1 wins.

Live In The Dream is a relative newcomer at pattern level, so it would be unwise to think, because of his SP, that he won't repeat the form when the circumstances are right.