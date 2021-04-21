Nube Negra handed Punchestown task by Dan Skelton

Skelton had made plenty of entries at the Esher track, but with the ground currently described as good, the Alcester handler is set to swerve the meeting with a few of his potential runners.

Champion Chase runner-up Nube Negra was due to be Skelton’s headline act in a rematch with his Cheltenham conqueror Put The Kettle On in the bet365 Celebration Chase, but the seven-year-old will now line up in Ireland next week instead.

“With the weather as dry as it is, we will adopt a cautious approach at Sandown,” said Skelton.

“Not That Fuisse (Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase) will be our main one and I do think he has unfinished business to attend to.

“Nube Negra will go to Punchestown and I feel he’s exceptionally good.”