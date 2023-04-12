A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Nottingham where odds-on Trueshan was beaten by Rajinsky.
Hugo Palmer admitted he might have to re-think his plans for Rajinksy, who he insisted took a "hell of a scalp" when lowering the colours of Trueshan in the Barry Hills Further Flight Stakes to provide jockey Harry Davies with his biggest ever winner.
Leading up to the race all the focus revolved around the intriguing clash between between last year’s winner, and multiple Group One scorer Trueshan, and 2022 Ascot Gold Cup runner-up Mojo Star, before the latter was withdrawn.
Despite the absence of Mojo Star it still left an intriguing field of five going to post, which included 2021 Cesarewitch winner Buzz, who was making his first start in 550 days, however they were all upstaged by the gelded son of Zoffany.
Sent straight into the lead by Davies the 16-1 chance looked to be a sitting duck for 4-9 favourite Trueshan who travelled smoothly into contention under her regular rider Hollie Doyle as the field approached the final three furlongs of the Listed prize.
However, it was not to be for the short-priced market leader as Rajinsky continued to tenaciously battle away under Davies during the closing stages of the one mile six furlong prize before prevailing by half a length.
Palmer, speaking away from the track, said: “That was great and it was not entirely expected as he is still a little bit hairy in his coat and he is carrying a little bit more weight than I wanted him to.
“Plan A was to go for the Chester Cup. I thought if he could run between six to eight lengths behind Trueshan and have a blow that would put him spot on for Chester, but I might have to re-think that plan now.
“He was entered in the Chester Cup this week and the weights come out next week in which time he will be re-assessed. I think it is a bit of a leap of faith to say that was the best version of Trueshan but he is still a dual Group One winner and that is a hell of a scalp for our horse to take.”
Assessing future plans Palmer has not ruled out sending Rajinksy back over to France, where he made his Group One debut in the Prix-Royal Oak at Paris-Longchamp in October, when stepping him back up in class.
He added: “Like Trueshan he is a ground dependant horse and we need to find ground where there is cut in it. I can’t believe there is a huge amount of improvement in him at the age of seven, but he will still be very entertaining for us.
“We took him to France for a Group One last year but that came at the end of a long season and he probably left his effort on the Rowley Mile in the Cesarewitch Trial.
“I think there could be a lot of options for him back in France and it is definitely something we will keep an eye on.”
As for Davies he was thankful of getting the chance to shine back aboard Rajinsky having partnered him to victory in last year’s Turners Cesarewitch Trial Handicap at Newmarket.
He said: “He is a little bit behind in his coat but we thought he would be fit enough today and the opposition was probably the best he has ever faced but he is just improving as he is getting older.
“He is starting to come into himself now and last year we learned an awful lot about him. I know he stays further and he always hits the long strong but when Trueshan came to me he never let me down.
“I’m thankful for the owners and Hugo keeping me on the horse.”
While disappointed to see Trueshan suffer a shock reversal his trainer Alan King admitted that his next outing would reveal a lot more as to where he stands with his star stayer.
King said: “He hasn’t run a bad race but I’m just disappointed. Hollie thought she would win at the three but she knew she was beaten at the two pole. I just worry he has had a lot of hard battles and I’m worried it has started to leave his mark on him mentally. I’m not sure where we go now.
“He has worked awfully well. We don’t weigh them but we had to go for an extra long girth to get around him today. He looked big and powerful. He had a nice blow without being excessive but I’m not going to use that for an excuse.
“The next race will tell us a lot.”
Meanwhile, trainer Nicky Henderson was delighted to see Buzz back on track following a lengthy absence on the sidelines through injury despite the Grade Two winning hurdler finishing last of the five runners.
He said: “We ummed and arred this morning whether to run him as when it went heavy I got nervous. He has got tired in it or course he has but he has had a nice time and we have got him on a racecourse. If he is okay in the morning then on we go.
“Rossa (Ryan, jockey) said he came onto the bridle turning into the straight following Trueshan then thought ‘oh good’ but then unsurprisingly he got tired. We’ve a long way to go but we have got him back on a racecourse. If he is alright in the morning we will be very happy.”
Jockey George Bass thanked trainer Jack Channon for keeping faith in him after steering Sera Dawn, who he described as a "filly on the up" to a career first success in the Darley EBF Novice Stakes.
After finishing second over course and distance last week the daughter of Bated Breath confirmed her superiority over Fair Wind, who was one place behind back in third seven days ago, when prevailing by a head in the five furlong dash.
Bass said of the 9-2 winner: “She has come on brilliantly. I wanted to get her rolling early enough as I knew she would stay the five furlongs. I knew she would handle the conditions very well and she looks a filly on the up.
“It’s great for the boss to have that little bit of faith in me. It is great to have this opportunity. I rode her last time out and I felt like I got a tune out of her so it is nice he has stuck me back on her.
“I’m delighted for her to get her head in front and for her owners Dave and Gill Hedley who are great supporters of the yard.”
There has been no shortage of future Betfred Derby winners breaking their maiden status at Nottingham and Torito moved a step closer to fulfilling his own entry in the world-famous Classic at Epsom Downs in June with victory at the course on Wednesday.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Kingman colt struck gold at the second time of asking in the Bet At racingtv.com Novice Stakes over the same course and distance that last year’s Derby winner Desert Crown and 2021 hero Adayar opened their accounts.
Finishing third on his debut at Newbury on his sole start at two, the 1/4 favourite, who had his task made easier following the late withdrawal of chief rival Exoplanet, put his previous experience to good use to defeat debutant Sir Raj by a length and a quarter.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Robert Havlin, winning rider, said: “The ground is very hard work. His family have enjoyed that ground, but it is tough for you first run coming back going through that. He got left there about two and a half furlongs out which was far enough out for him. The last half a furlong he got tired and he ran a similar race at Newbury. He came there cruising and paddled the last half a furlong.
“Although it didn’t look like he hit the line strong maybe he is one that does want stepping up in trip and riding a bit more patient on better ground. He might end up running in another novice, He has two runs under his belt now but both have been on soft ground I’m sure he would be better on better ground.”
Marco Ghiani enjoyed the perfect start in his new role as retained rider to owner Peter Harris after making his first ride in association with the former trainer a winning one aboard Eyetrap in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.
Signed up by Harris this year to ride his string of runners, which includes Derby entry Blanchland, who will re-appear in next week’s bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket, the 24 year old was all smiles after his three quarters of a length victory on the Ulysses colt.
Harris said: “He couldn’t have done any better. I have a great relationship with Adam Kirby, and still have, but I needed somebody to ride the fillies as well as the colts, and he won some good races as an apprentice.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“I feel at home (being back involved in racing). As for Blanchland, he will run a week today in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket. He is in very good form and it was nice to see the form (of his Zetland Stakes second) boosted (by Dear My Friend) at Newcastle.”
After race Jane Chapple-Hyam admitted that the dream of reaching next year’s Melbourne Cup in her native Australia still remains alive, however Harris quickly poured cold water on those ambitions following a rather forgettable experience of the race.
He added: “I once had the second favourite for the Melbourne but the horse got travel sickness on the way and he never ran so I don’t have particularly fond memories of the Melbourne Cup!”
Alice Haynes intends to waste no time in looking for opportunities back at Listed level for Fix You, who revelled in the soft conditions when leaving her rivals toiling in the Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Handicap.
After finishing fourth in a Listed event at Vichy on her final start last year the Night Of Thunder filly went one better than on her seasonal return at Kempton Park 11 days with a three and a half-length success in the five furlong contest.
Haynes said of the 15/8 winner: “She needed her run first time at Kempton. I thought she would win but the six (furlongs) just caught her out with her being a ring rusty. I thought 77 was a great mark for her and this looked a suitable opportunity.
“The ground really makes the difference as she loves the soft ground. It is just trying to find options now after this. There is a race in Ireland (EBF Committed Stakes) that we might go at the end of next week. We are chasing soft ground to get a bit of black type early. She is a lovely filly. It is great that she is off the mark as a three year old. She is exciting for the owners (Amo Racing Limited) who are good supporters of our team.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org