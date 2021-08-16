A round-up of the action from Nottingham on Wednesday as trainer Owen Burrows was among the winners courtesy of Meredif.

Meredif makes it count for Burrows Owen Burrows hopes the impressive victory recorded by Meredif today could be a sign of things to come for what promises to be a big weekend for the trainer. The Lambourn handler watched on as the Muhaarar filly left her rivals trailing in the famous colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum to get off the mark at the third time of asking in the SME Graduate Employment www.sme-graduates.co.uk EBF Slip Anchor Maiden Stakes. After finishing fourth on her previous start over course and distance, the 7/2 favourite built on that effort with a two and a quarter length success in the five furlong prize named in honour of 1985 Epsom Derby winner Slip Anchor, who made a winning debut at Nottingham in 1984.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Burrows said: “She is a filly we’ve always thought a bit of. It went wrong at Wolverhampton first time. “She showed a bit more promise here a couple of months ago. She has not been easy at home but the last sort of month she has been a bit more relaxed and that has just helped her physically strengthen I think and she has done that well. “I was hoping, being a Muhaarar, that there would have been a bit more rain but she has certainly handled that. We will see what mark she gets and see how she comes out from it and go from there. “She has got plenty of boot but it took him (jockey David Probert) right around the bend to pull him up, so I’m sure she would get six but that would be next year.” Burrows will take the wraps of last year’s Gimcrack Stakes hero Minzaal in either the Listed Rous Stakes at Ascot on Saturday or the Group Three Bengough Stakes on the same card. An outing at Group Three level is also planned at the Berkshire track for Hukum, who is engaged in the Group Three Cumberland Lodge Stakes. Burrows said: “Minzaal had a little breeze this morning and we have got him in the two races. We will see how the ground is but we might well be better starting him over five (in the Rous Stakes). Hukum has been very consistent and would have a great chance.”

Cave digs deep for Crouch

Cave Diver pictured after winning under Hector Crouch

Clive Cox praised the “determination and courage” demonstrated by Cave Diver, who opened her account in tenacious fashion in division one of the EBF Oh Sharp Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Having finished an eye-catching third on her debut over seven furlongs at Haydock Park 54 days ago, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned daughter of Ulysses appeared appreciate the step up to an extended mile. Despite being headed by eventual runner-up Fresh Hope inside the two pole the 12/1 chance was not to be denied after rallying back in game fashion alongside the far side rail before prevailing by half a length under Hector Crouch.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cox, speaking away from the track, said: "I'm really pleased because from an outside stall she showed a lot of determination and courage. She really dug in. "I think it would have been a big ask to have taken her back and follow the rest of the field. She had really come forward for that third place effort at Haydock and Hector has given her a great ride. "The step up in trip has helped her and it is great to see Ulysses getting some winners as a stallion now. I could not be more pleased. "We will see how she comes back but I don’t think she minded the ease in the ground so we might go again. I was just pleased she equipped herself well today. The way she has won today would suggest she would get a bit further.”

Dunlop filly delivers Jim Crowley described the Shadwell-owned Hanaady as “quite nice” following her victory in division two of the extended mile prize named after 1985 Fillies Triple Crown (1000 Guineas, Oaks and St Leger) heroine Oh So Sharp, who made a winning debut at Nottingham in 1984. The Ed Dunlop trained daughter of Night Of Thunder appeared more streetwise for her debut effort at Kempton Park after finishing best of them all having initially proven tricky to load. Travelling well throughout the 22/1 chance responded well for Crowley before holding fast-finishing debutant Divine Jewel at bay by half a length.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!