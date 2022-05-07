Landmark win for Tutty Bridesmaid duties prevented former jockey Gemma Tutty from watching Elixsoft provide her with a breakthrough first winner as a trainer in the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Apprentice Handicap at Nottingham. The 29 year old, who sent out her first runner last month after taking over the reins at Trenholme House Farm from her mother Karen, admitted she was both “gutted and relieved” following the victory of the seven year old mare. Moving stylishly into contention, the 9-2 chance soon put the race to bed once sent on by Ryan Sexton before crossing the line a length and a half clear of Otto Oyl to go one better than her last start at Ayr.

Tutty said: “I’m absolutely gutted I’m not there. I’m on bridesmaid duty for my friend Lucie (Harper) and it’s the first runner I’ve missed being with. I followed her up to Ayr last time but I couldn’t even watch the race and all I’ve seen is the end clip. “I’ve never used Ryan (Sexton) before but he took the bull by the horns and he gave her a great ride. I will have her out again at Beverley on Tuesday to try and take advantage of this being an apprentice race. “It was a bit of a hard luck story as she got nabbed on the line at Ayr. She would not have been the most obvious candidate to be my first winner as she is not a model of consistency but she seems to have held her form well there. “It’s a relief to get that out the way as people keep asking me have you had a winner and now I can say I have and concentrate on getting the job done. I’ve got to go to Hamilton tomorrow so I won’t be drinking too much today!” The victory was also a first at the track for 18 year old Sexton, who is based with Adrian Keatley in Malton, North Yorkshire. He added: “The last day she was unlucky and they went no gallop but today they went a nice gallop. I just bided my time getting something to take me into the race for as long as I could. She has done it relatively easily in the end. “It would be great to be thinking about the apprentice title but it is a bit early on and it looks a competitive year. I just want to try ride the best I can and build up my contacts.” Highclere enjoying good week Three year old Hebrides completed a good week for owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing after setting up a potential trip to Royal Ascot when making a triumphant return to action in the Bet At racingtv.com Novice Stakes. After watching Cachet strike gold in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday members of the leading syndicate were given further cause for celebration following the victory of the William Haggas-trained Mehmas gelding. Appearing to need every yard of the trip the 11/8 chance forged ahead close home to defeat Hiya Mate by a neck and add to his Doncaster success on his final start last season.

Celebration time for the Hebrides team

Alex Smith, director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, said: “He has been working well at home but we knew the filly (Greenbarn, 5/4 favourite) was a good filly and we were worried about her. “Steve (Donohue) said the ground was quite tacky and perhaps that made it a bit harder than he thought it would be. “Over the winter he has strengthened up well and is a big strong horse now. We will speak to William but it is hard to judge what trip he wants on that ground. However, William always thought he was a six-furlong horse but he could have the speed for five. “Obviously we like to have runners at Royal Ascot and William did mention the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap as a possibility. “It has been a great week for the syndicate what with Cachet winning the 1000 Guineas then Atrium winning at Ascot yesterday, who I believe will now go to the Britannia at the Royal meeting.” Murtagh close to riding out claim Connor Murtagh moved to within one winner of riding out his claim after guiding Tees Spirit to glory in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap (5f). The Adrian Nicholls trained four year old followed up his seasonal return success at Beverley 16 days ago in the five-furlong dash when making all to score by a length.

Conor Murtagh returns on Tees Spirit