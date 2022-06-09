Trainer Charlie Fellowes has earmarked the bet365 Superlative Stakes at the Moet & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket as a potential target for Marbaan who he believes is a Group horse in the making following his stylish success at Nottingham on Thursday.

The son of Oasis Dream, a half-brother to Group Three winner Convergence, built on an encouraging debut third at Newbury 27 days ago when proving a class above his rivals in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (6f) to set up a potential tilt at the seven furlong Group Two contest on Saturday 9th July.

Racing prominently throughout in the hands of Jamie Spencer the 11/10 Favourite drew steadily clear of his rivals once sent on before crossing the line five lengths clear of runner-up Mutaany.

Fellowes said: “He is a really good looking horse. I thought a lot of him before his debut. I liked his debut run and he had taken a nice step forward since then.

“We deliberately spaced out his races specifically so we didn’t get tempted to run at Royal Ascot and that has paid off today.

“He had the red hood on going down as he can be a bit jig joggy at home and we wanted to make sure he stayed as calm as possible.

“The thing that struck me most today was how straightforward he was. He got into a good rhythm and he was happy doing his own work and he stretched clear when asked to go.

“Whether we step him up to seven furlongs in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket or wait until Goodwood (Vintage Stakes) - we will decide with the owner’s racing manager.

“We decided to come here and his class has got him through. He will 100 per cent run over seven furlongs next and he will get a mile by the end of the year.

“I think he is a Group class horse. He is only going to improve as the year goes on. “

The victory also marked a Fellowes first for owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, who he admitted it was an “honour” to train for.

He added: “Sheikh Ahmed sent me three horses this year and that was a huge pick me up through the winter.

“It is a real honour to train for him and to have a good horse in my first year is great and hopefully it bodes well for the future.”