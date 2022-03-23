Aside from the very testing ground, Nicky Henderson is still none the wiser as to why his previously unbeaten chaser looked in trouble from an early stage and was pulled up shortly after the eighth fence in last week’s Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Tests are still being carried out, but nothing has come to light and the eight-year-old looks his usual bright self at home.

“There are little bits and pieces we are still checking out,” said Henderson.

“He just never went a yard. There’s nothing completely obvious that is wrong but there was clearly something which wasn’t right, so we’re still checking on everything.

“He looks bright in himself but there’s nothing obvious.

“I don’t see any reason why he won’t make Sandown, anyway.”