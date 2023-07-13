Nostrum returns with a bang in Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket

Nostrum had bookmakers chopping his long-range odds for the Sussex Stakes after making a fantastic return to action at Newmarket on Thursday.

The sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Kingman, last seen finishing third to subsequent QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the 2022 Dewhurst, really lit up day one of the July Festival with a stylish all-the-way win under jockey Ryan Moore. The well-backed 11/10 favourite travelled strongly on the sharp end throughout and had all five rivals in trouble with a furlong and a half to travel. He picked up effortlessly when Moore asked him to quicken on meeting the rising ground and while the promising Embesto (6/1) gave valiant chase, he was comfortably held by six lengths as Nostrum went past the post. Betfair and Paddy Power reacted by making Nostrum their 9/2 second favourite (from 10/1) behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes betting. Sky Bet go 4/1 from 10/1 for the Goodwood Group 1.

