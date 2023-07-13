Nostrum returns with a bang in Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket

Nostrum had bookmakers chopping his long-range odds for the Sussex Stakes after making a fantastic return to action at Newmarket on Thursday.
The sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Kingman, last seen finishing third to subsequent QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the 2022 Dewhurst, really lit up day one of the July Festival with a stylish all-the-way win under jockey Ryan Moore.
The well-backed 11/10 favourite travelled strongly on the sharp end throughout and had all five rivals in trouble with a furlong and a half to travel.
He picked up effortlessly when Moore asked him to quicken on meeting the rising ground and while the promising Embesto (6/1) gave valiant chase, he was comfortably held by six lengths as Nostrum went past the post.
Betfair and Paddy Power reacted by making Nostrum their 9/2 second favourite (from 10/1) behind Paddington in the Sussex Stakes betting. Sky Bet go 4/1 from 10/1 for the Goodwood Group 1.
Stoute said: “It was everything I hoped to see. He had been off for nine months, but he was working very well.
“It looked a competitive field, so we weren’t confident of winning, but we knew he’d run very well.
“But he was most impressive. I was very pleased with him.
“He knocked a hind leg and he needed time to get the infection out and get him right again. The last three weeks we’ve been happy that he’d shown progressive improvement. Ryan liked him.”
Bookmakers cut Nostrum for the Qatar Sussex Stakes, but Stoute said: “I haven’t a clue yet where he will go. He could go a mile and a quarter when we want. We have to see how he comes out of it.
“He will tell us if he could go into Group One company next time, but on today’s evidence, I think he’s ready. I don’t know.
“His two-year-old career was brimfull of promise. Things didn’t quite right for him in the Dewhurst. He’s come here today and won impressively and we can only be very happy, because he is a nice, progressive horse.”
