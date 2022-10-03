Chaldean, trained by Andrew Balding, has won three of his four career starts to date – including the Acomb Stakes at York and the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

Nostrum, a Kingman colt trained by Sir Michael Stoute, is unbeaten in two, winning the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes most recently.

Roger Varian supplemented Sakheer following his easy win in the Mill Reef, with Charyn, who was third in the same race, also entered.

Godolphin’s undefeated Naval Power could put his perfect four from four record on the line for trainer Charlie Appleby.