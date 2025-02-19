Northern racing: Lewis Tomlinson with his horses to follow

I’ll keep the intro to this week’s column brief. Thoughts over the last couple of days have inevitably wandered back to Michael O’Sullivan. Every tribute that has come onto my radar by those who knew him, so clearly such a well-respected and well-admired lad, I’ve felt compelled to read. Graham Cunningham, Fran Berry and Billy Nash did a fine job on this site, but also Patrick Mullins in the Racing Post and Pat Healy on Twitter. What a legacy he will leave.

EL ELEFANTE notched the first, taking her very admirable career record to seven wins from 14 starts. She’s a straightforward and likeable mare, though I’d still have half a concern that these smaller-field events see her to maximum effect given, as a sound-jumping front-runner, how well suited she is to be dominating such contests.

I was up at Kelso on Friday and though field sizes in the Scottish Borders were on the small side, they still provided a couple of competitive betting heats, with the feature Timeform-sponsored contests both going the way of Lucinda Russell.

Unfortunately, DERRYHASSEN PADDY was a late withdrawal from the Prestige Novices Hurdle, but more fortunately, the Grade Two prize remained in the North courtesy of BATTLE BORN LAD . Mark Walford’s six-year-old got the better of Challow Hurdle runner-up Wendigo on hurdling debut and more than confirmed himself a smart prospect in bagging a valuable prize over the mile longer trip. Typically for a winner of this race, he’s almost certainly a future staying chaser and his rawness was on show again at Haydock, tending to go wide around the bends and unseating Jamie Hamilton just after the line, but there’s clearly better to come as he matures and with freshness on his side, he’s entitled to play a part in the Sefton, reportedly his next intended target.

Nevertheless, the Ayr equivalent remains a tempting second prize, and you’d have to think both would come under consideration for that contest given some cut in the ground, though the winner was fourth in the Ultima last season and features amongst the entries again.

The Haydock Grand National Trial is perhaps only second to the 'International' Hurdle in terms in misleading race titles, only two winners since 2012 having even gone onto compete at Aintree later in the year. This year’s one-two, FAMOUS BRIDGE and APPLE AWAY , are at least entered, but hold little hope of getting into the big one itself, both the types of dour stayer that the modern National has gradually become less and less suitable for.

I could hardly be keener on the future prospects of MYRETOWN , though, who proved himself none the worse for a heavy fall at Windsor last month with a similar-fluent front running victory. In strict form terms, he probably didn’t have to improve much upon his win at Wetherby on Boxing Day to defy a mark only 2 lb higher but the manner in which he essentially toyed with runner-up DARE TO SHOUT , who gave plenty in trying to keep the winner honest up the straight, was again most stylish and I think he’ll remain thrown-in from a revised mark of 127.

It’s unlikely that this season’s Rendlesham form will have much of an impact in the upcoming Spring Grade Ones, GWENNIE MAY BOY the latest horse to step out of handicap company to land a Graded staying event. He’s been a major success story since joining Dan Skelton, still rated 113 prior to for his first start for the yard almost a year ago and now, with a major Aintree handicap picked up en route, can be called a Grade 2 winner. Admittedly, neither BEAUPORT nor BOTOX HAS were quite at their best but the gap between good-level handicaps and Graded events in this rather thin division is looking increasingly slim. There’s not been much for Teahupoo to lose any sleep over this year, has there?

At least the Victor Ludorum is sustaining its place as one of Britain's leading pre-Cheltenham juvenile events, GIBBS ISLAND almost certainly booking his place in the JCB Triumph line-up for the back-to-form Tom Lacey yard. Of course, he’s probably got some way to go still to mix it with the likes of East India Dock and Hello Neighbour, but he does have plenty of form in big fields on the Flat and his keen-going style would suggest that should prove just as much the case over timber, so I wouldn’t try to talk anyone out of taking a swing if they liked the best available price of 25/1.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Again, it’s quiet week on track in this part of the world.

Newcastle hosts the best of the weekend’s action and I’m hoping ILIKEDWAYURTHINKIN can cap off a fantastic season by landing the Virgin Bet Eider Chase.

His victory at the track in November came courtesy of one of the most impressive rounds of jumping you’re likely to see all year and he again emerged with plenty of credit when chasing home a rival nearly half his age returned to three miles at Ayr last month. This marathon test should suit much better and he’ll race from an unchanged mark of 129, so plenty looks in favour for the Ben Haslam-trained veteran. With plenty of firms going four places ante-post, he’s as keen as I’ve been on a 16/1 shot for some time.

Cheltenham handicap entries always take some time to pore over, but wild celebrations were sparked at Timeform Towers on Tuesday morning when our long-term project WHISTLE STOP TOUR’s name was spotted amongst those in contention for the Ultima.

He also holds an entry in the National Hunt Chase and though I’ll probably end up having him onside for either contest – certainly I’d have little doubt about his stamina if he went for the longer race – my definite preference would be to see him take on the environs of a big-field handicap than a race that has the potential to prove rather stop-start.

York also had plenty of reason to celebrate on Tuesday morning, their long-held aspiration to achieve Grade 1 status for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes finally getting over the line. It’s always struck me as a strange quirk of the Pattern that after a dearth of ideal opportunities for high-class seven furlong performers in the first half of the season, the City of York comes in such quick succession after the Lennox and the Hungerford - and only a handful of weeks ahead of the Park Stakes - races which are all designed to attract a very similar pool of horses.

Throw in the proximity of Prix Maurice de Gheest, a long-established Group One over just half a furlong shorter, I’m perhaps less convinced than others about the necessity for a top-level British contest at the trip. The cynic in me says that no-one aims to breed a seven furlong horse – surely all that end up over the distance are initially intended to be top-class sprinters or top-class milers – and the average winning Timeform rating of the City of York across the last 5 years is actually a shade lower than that of the Lennox.

With all that being said, if there’s one track in the country you could bet every penny on making this move a successful as it could be, it would be York. The £100k increase in prize money certain won’t harm the chances, with the race now near 12x the value of the Hungerford and no course could be more deserving of a festival now quite as high-quality as the Sky Bet Ebor Meeting.

Not long ‘til summer now, is it?