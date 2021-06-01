Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Noon Star wins well at Wetherby
Noon Star misses the Oaks

Noon Star misses the Oaks due to blood disorder

By Sporting Life
16:14 · TUE June 01, 2021

Noon Star has been ruled out of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom because of a blood disorder.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge had been as low as 10/1 for the fillies’ Classic after winning two of her four starts and finishing second in the Musidora Stakes at York last time out.

However, a setback means the daughter of Galileo, who is out of multiple Group One winner Midday, will not line up at Epsom on Friday.

A statement issued on behalf of Stoute read: “Noon Star will not now be running in the Cazoo Oaks on Friday, due to a blood disorder.”

Royal Ascot could be the next port of call for Noon Star, however, with the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes on June 17 a possible target.

Owner Juddmonte tweeted: “Noon Star has had a temporary setback so will not run in the Oaks on Friday. All being well, she could head to the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.”

Jane Chapple-Hyam: Saffron Beach will "run her heart out" in the Oaks

Hugo Palmer on Ocean Road's Oaks preparation

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content