Noon Star misses the Oaks due to blood disorder

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge had been as low as 10/1 for the fillies’ Classic after winning two of her four starts and finishing second in the Musidora Stakes at York last time out.

However, a setback means the daughter of Galileo, who is out of multiple Group One winner Midday, will not line up at Epsom on Friday.

A statement issued on behalf of Stoute read: “Noon Star will not now be running in the Cazoo Oaks on Friday, due to a blood disorder.”

Royal Ascot could be the next port of call for Noon Star, however, with the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes on June 17 a possible target.

Owner Juddmonte tweeted: “Noon Star has had a temporary setback so will not run in the Oaks on Friday. All being well, she could head to the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.”