Noon Star wins well at Wetherby

Noon Star enters Cazoo Oaks picture with impressive Wetherby win

By Sporting Life
15:22 · SUN April 25, 2021

Noon Star was cut in the antepost markets for the Cazoo Oaks following a resounding Sunday success at Wetherby.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute for the Juddmonte team, the filly is a daughter of Galileo out of the top-class racemare Midday, who won six Group Ones in the colours of the late owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, but was narrowly denied in the Oaks at Epsom by Sariska in 2009.

She was adding to her sole juvenile success from two outings last year, and did so in good style in the racingtv.com Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The 4/5 favourite was never far from the pace under Richard Kingscote and, after leading approaching the furlong marker, stretched out nicely to land the 10-furlong contest by two and a half lengths from the John and Thady Gosden-trained Loving Dream (11/2), whose stablemate Franklet (11/1) was back in third.

Sky Bet were suitably impressed and cut the winner to 16/1 from 25/1 for Epsom, with Betfair going 12s from 20/1.

Click here for the FREE video replay and result in full.

Kingscote said on Racing TV: She's a lovely-bred filly and she's done everything right so far - she learnt from her first time experience and has won two nice.

"She's very laidback and seems very responsible on the racecourse. She's straightforward and a very sweet filly. It's up to Sir Michael and the people at Juddmonte but she's bred to go that way (Cazoo Oaks) and I'm sure they will ponder that."

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Abdullah’s Juddmonte operation, said: “I think it was pleasing the way she did it. She jumped well, settled in a good position and the first and second drew clear, which is encouraging for the future.

“We’ll discuss with the (Abdullah) family what they want to do, but there will be options like that (Oaks).”

