Already a Grade One winner over fences having landed the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, Noel Meade’s charge looked set to bid for further top-level honours at Leopardstown last month.

And while the eight-year-old missed out on a festive appearance, he is reported to have made a good recovery and has the option of running in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase in early February.

Meade said: “He got a colic the day after Christmas Day. He’s OK now – he’s fine.

“There’s a possibility he may run at the Dublin Racing Festival in the Grade One, two-mile-five chase.

“If he doesn’t go there then I don’t think there’s an alternative for him, as he’d have a Grade One penalty in all those other novice chases.

“I’d say if he doesn’t go to Leopardstown, he’d go straight to Cheltenham for the three-mile novice.”