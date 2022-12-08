Cheltenham in March for the Mares’ Hurdle is the ultimate target for Love Envoi, but next on her agenda is a return to Sandown for the Listed Unibet Anne Boleyn Mares’ Hurdle on January 7.

She went on to finish second to Brandy Love in a Grade One at Fairyhouse and made a successful return to action in a handicap hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

The Harry Fry-trained Love Envoi provided her owners with a day they will never forget at Prestbury Park in March when claiming Festival glory in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Fehily said: “We were over the moon with her on Saturday. It was her first time in against the boys and she was carrying plenty of weight, so it was a good performance I thought.

“I’m not sure it was a career-best, but I think it was probably on a par with her Cheltenham run.

“There’s a mares’ Listed hurdle on Tolworth Hurdle day, so that will be next, and the hope after that then is to get back to Cheltenham in March in one piece – that’s everyone’s dream.”

Tahmuras, trained by Paul Nicholls, earned himself a shot at Grade One glory in the Tolworth itself by extending his unbeaten record over hurdles to two in Listed company at Haydock last month.

Bought for £68,000 after landing an Irish point-to-point, the five-year-old has also won a Wincanton bumper and a maiden hurdle at Chepstow and Fehily is looking forward to seeing him take the next step up the ladder.

He added: “That (Tolworth) is the plan with him. All has gone smoothly since Haydock, I was delighted with the way he went through the race that day and the further he went the better he seemed to get.

“I think Sandown should suit him well – you’d like to think he’ll be coming home well anyway.”