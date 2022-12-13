He is still in the William Hill King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day but owner Robert Waley-Cohen doesn’t feel conditions will be right for his rising star there.

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think the ground is going to end up being too quick. The frost is supposed to go if we’re lucky by the 18th or 19th, the race is only a week later and it would absolutely have to have biblical, flooding type rain to make Kempton suitable for him to make the trip over. I can’t see that happening so my expectation is we’re not going to run.

“We wouldn’t have entered and left him in until this stage if we hadn’t thought it was a possibility. After the Many Clouds it was definitely still on the horizon but the weather just hasn’t left that happen.”