“After the race he seemed absolutely fine, we trotted him up and all was OK, but sometimes things come to light after the adrenaline dries out.”

“Things just didn’t go to plan,” said Waley-Cohen. “Looking back at the video I think he has taken a false step about two strides out (from the second fence) and just met the fence all wrong. I think James Reveley just thought ‘this isn’t going right’ and was worried he’d hurt himself and as a result of that pulled him up to be safe rather than sorry.

However, things did not follow the script in the French capital and having made a blunder at the second fence, rider James Reveley – who was replacing Waley-Cohen’s now-retired son, Sam – decided to pull the gelding up when detached after the fourth.

Connections were keen to see how high up the ranks the Robert Waley-Cohen-owned seven-year-old could climb following his Aintree heroics in April and trainer Emmet Mullins, not averse to overseas ventures, chose the Grade Three Prix Heros XII chase as the starting point for the new campaign.

The dust will now be allowed to settle before any future plans are inked in.

He added: “Although he never really got a run the travelling will have brought him on a bit. As usual Emmet has some very interesting thoughts, but first of all we just want to make sure the horse is fine before making too many plans.”

Mullins confirmed the horse’s well-being on Sunday and said: “The horse is 100 per cent. He was sound after the race.”

Although Noble Yeats’ raiding mission ended in disappointment, Mullins did not leave Auteuil empty handed and enjoyed Grade Two success when Mctigue landed the Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy.

It was just the 97-rated recruit from the Flat’s second appearance for the handler having won on hurdles debut at Sedgefield and he will now return to France for the Grade One Prix Cambaceres on November 13.

“It was a brilliant result,” said Mullins. “It was a huge achievement for the horse, he only had his first run over hurdles 18 days ago and was taking on the more experienced French-trained horses in the big Grade Two.

“He’s taken to it well and enjoys his jumping. All roads now lead to the three-year-old Grade One at Auteuil next month.”

