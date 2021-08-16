Trainer Emmet Mullins could be double-handed in Leopardstown's €200,000 Paddy Power Chase, courtesy of 8/1 joint-second favourite Noble Yeats, and Russian Diamond.

Mullins has firmly established himself as a man who can extract the best out of a thoroughbred given the right ammunition, largely through the recent exploits of The Shunter and Cape Gentleman, and now the Carlow trainer could be double-handed in the three-mile handicap on December 27. The former, one of 45 remaining entries after Monday's forfeit stage, was last seen when beaten favourite in a handicap chase at Cork last month, having finished behind stable companion Cape Gentleman in the Grade Three Paddy Power From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast EBF Novice Chase at the same venue the previous month. Mullins said: "Noble Yeats definitely wants a cut in the ground, but they’re watering there trying to keep the chase track right and fingers crossed he should take his chance."

Asked about stepping up in trip to three miles having run over an extended two at Cork last time, he said: “I suppose we were trying to get soft ground which was tricky at the time and we also wanted to get handicap experience as well. It was his first run in a handicap which should stand him in good stead. “He won a two mile six furlong maiden hurdle at Navan on yielding to soft ground so I’ve no worries about the trip. Having handicap experience is a big worry with just the one run in a handicap, but if he can overcome that hopefully he should be competitive." Russian Diamond is a 20/1 chance with Paddy Power and was also last seen in action at Cork in October when fifth in the Paddy Power Cork Grand National, having won a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse. “Russian Diamond should be a runner as he is not as ground dependent,” said Mullins.

Trainer Emmet Mullins

“He’s also only had the one run in a handicap at Cork and he didn’t fair too badly over three miles and four furlongs which was a bit of a stretch on heavy ground. “He should appreciate drying ground at Leopardstown, but the big worry is handicap experience." Meanwhile, six horses remain in the Grade One Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase including recent Hilly Way Chase winner Energumene, who is odds-on favourite with the sponsors, and stable companion Chacun Pour Soi, who disappointed when market leader for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.