Noble Style is set to miss Saturday’s Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes, with trainer Charlie Appleby favouring a racecourse gallop at Newmarket over a run in soft ground at Newbury.

The Kingman colt won each of his three juvenile starts, completing his hat-trick in the Gimcrack Stakes at York before a bout of colic ruled him out of the Middle Park in the autumn. Appleby considers Noble Style as a likely contender for the Qipco 2000 Guineas and had hoped to give him a trial run at Newbury this weekend. However, with testing conditions forecast in Berkshire, the three-year-old looks set for a more low-key workout on the Rowley Mile, just as Coroebus did before providing Appleby with his first 2000 Guineas success last season.

