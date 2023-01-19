The father and son combination teamed up for a Monday double at the Midlands venue, while the 7lb claiming apprentice also enjoyed a winner for Sean Curran to make it a treble on the day.

Together the Loughnanes claimed another two successes at Wolverhampton on Wednesday and wasted no time in adding to their tally on Thursday’s card either, with 13/8 shot Algheed following up last week’s course victory in the opening It’s Time To Turn To talkSPORT Fillies’ Handicap.

Loughnane senior was keen to heap praise on his son, who has now ridden 12 winners since January 5.

“I keep saying it, but it’s just awesome – it’s the best feeling ever,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

“Billy rides so well and his confidence is good. I’ve blown him up all the time and I need to stop now because he’s blowing himself up! He can talk and he can ride away.

“The horses are in great form and it’s just great. It’s a proud house and we’ll just keep it level.”