Bristol De Mai - found ground too lively

No rush to make plans for Bristol De Mai after gallant Lingfield effort

By Keith Hamer
13:27 · MON January 24, 2022

Connections of Bristol De Mai are to let the dust settle before they make plans for the popular grey following his fine run in defeat at Lingfield on Sunday.

The 11-year-old, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, was only beaten three-quarters of a length in third place behind Two For Gold and Dashel Drasher in a thrilling race for the Fleur De Lys Chase over a distance short of Bristol De Mai’s best.

The Cheltenham Festival looks highly unlikely after Bristol De Mai was not entered for the Gold Cup in which he was third in 2019.

“He’s fine. He ran really well. It was just the trip was a bit too short for him. It was very good,” said trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

“I don’t know where he’ll go next, it’s too early. We’ll talk to the owners and see what happens.

“It’s doubtful he’ll go to Cheltenham for the Festival. We’ll see what the owners want to do.”

