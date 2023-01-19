The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old started at 25/1 for the handicap, in which he was partnered by young conditional Freddie Gingell who eased an 11st 2lb burden with his 7lb claim.

After two miles and five furlongs, Red Risk and Dan Skelton’s West Balboa crossed the line in unison and a photo finish was required to announce the latter horse a short-head winner.

Despite the narrow loss connections are thrilled with their runner, who has not always shown consistency to match his ability but seems to have appreciated a longer gap in between races.

Tom Palin of owners Middleham Park Racing said: “I’m still convinced he won! I was there watching it and I thought he held on, my racecard went flying, I was jumping around like he’d won and then they called the photo.

“We were getting caught up in the emotion of it all, he was 25/1 but we thought he was a big price.

“He’s never really backed up runs consecutively like that, he does have a knack of winning and then disappearing, so we tried something a little different this time and that was leaving him as long as we dare between races.