No Looking Back lowered the colours of Cheltenham Festival hero Brazil in a match race for the Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Hurdle at Limerick.

With just the two runners declared, Padraig Roche’s Boodles winner Brazil was a 2/9 shot to strike Grade Two gold off the back of a Grade Three success in last month’s Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas. From the off Mark Walsh appeared keen to make the most of the hot favourite’s experience advantage, with Brazil already a veteran of 14 races compared to No Looking Back’s three outings. Brazil remained in front halfway up the home straight, but 3/1 chance No Looking Back quickened smartly between the final flights to grab the lead and even an untidy leap at the last was not enough to stop him scoring a shade cosily by two and three-quarter lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!