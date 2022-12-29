No Looking Back lowered the colours of Cheltenham Festival hero Brazil in a match race for the Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Hurdle at Limerick.
With just the two runners declared, Padraig Roche’s Boodles winner Brazil was a 2/9 shot to strike Grade Two gold off the back of a Grade Three success in last month’s Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas.
From the off Mark Walsh appeared keen to make the most of the hot favourite’s experience advantage, with Brazil already a veteran of 14 races compared to No Looking Back’s three outings.
Brazil remained in front halfway up the home straight, but 3/1 chance No Looking Back quickened smartly between the final flights to grab the lead and even an untidy leap at the last was not enough to stop him scoring a shade cosily by two and three-quarter lengths.
Oliver McKiernan’s charge was winning for the third time following previous bumper and maiden hurdle wins at Thurles, while the trainer and jockey Phillip Enright were completing a quick-fire double following the 10/1 victory of Difficult Decision in the preceding race.
Tiego Vidal, McKiernan’s assistant, said: “He always showed plenty of ability at home. He won a bumper and a maiden hurdle at Thurles and there wasn’t much option for him, so we took a chance here.
“He did well and had to dig deep, but I hope the boss is very happy with the result.
“He won on good ground twice but he doesn’t seem to mind that ground. I hope he can improve from that and see how far he can go.”
