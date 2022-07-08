Last year’s Derby and King George hero Adayar is on the verge of returning to his old self, according to Charlie Appleby.

Though the reigning champion will miss the defence of his King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes crown on July 23, his trainer says he is seeing promising signs over the past 10 days. Yet while the son of Frankel is inching ever closer to a return, the Godolphin handler says he will have to wait a little longer. Appleby said: “Adayar is cantering away. I took him out of the King George a few days ago because I was having to force him and I didn’t want to have to do that. “He’s a super horse and he’s been fantastic for us and from what we have seen in the last 10 days, he’s a different horse. “He’s cantering away but most importantly he looks great and has got his old spark back about him. “He’s having a buck and kick again and I haven’t seen that for six weeks or more as he’s basically just been a horse. Now we are starting to see the old Adayar.”