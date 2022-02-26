Trained by Tetsuya Kimura and ridden by Christophe Lemaire, the five-year-old was sent off favourite for the extended 10-furlong event on the back of his second place behind Contrail in the Japan Cup in November.

Smartly away, Lemaire soon had Authority bowling along in front with Sir Michael Stoute’s Solid Stone tracking him through the early exchanges while leading British hope Pyledriver was forced to race out wide after being drawn 14 of 14 runners.

He was clearly in trouble at the top of the straight and quickly back-pedalled, leaving Frankie Dettori to try to mount a challenge aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Harrovian.

But Authority just had too much in hand and was always holding him, with Kaspar swooping late to grab the runner-up prize.

American raider Channel Cat dramatically came down in the straight when trying to mount his challenge.

Lemaire said: “I could settle the pace the way I wanted without any pressure and then he used his long acceleration. He did the same in Japan. His strength made the difference.

“I knew he could stay the trip very well. The ground is firm and drawn two I knew I he would be very relaxed over the 2100 metres.

“The Japan Cup is one of the best races in the world and he was beaten by a very good horse (Contrail).”

Draw woes

Martin Dwyer felt Pyledriver’s wide draw had taken its toll.

He said: “The draw hammered me. If they go quick early, it gives you a chance to get in and they didn’t. They went very slow and I was trapped deep the whole way. We live to fight another day, but the draw was against us.”

Of Harrovian, Dettori said: “I had a bad draw. The best horse won, but with a better draw I’d have been second. When you’re three-wide you’re giving so much ground away, but you can’t buy your draw.”

Songline swooped inside the final furlong of the 1351 Turf Sprint to make it two from two for Lemaire and Japan, with Toru Hayashi the victorious handler this time.

It had looked as though Richard Hannon’s money-spinning filly Happy Romance had done enough to secure the honours as she collared front-runner Naval Crown with a furlong to run.

However, Songline was just finding his top gear on her outside and edged into the lead, with Casa Creed coming from a long way back to pinch second on the line.

Red-hot Christophe

Lemaire then made it a hat-trick on a famous night for the rider and Japan as Stay Foolish galloped his rivals into the ground in the Red Sea Turf Handicap.

Once again employing front-running tactics aboard Yoshito Yahagi’s runner, Lemaire bossed the one-mile-seven-furlong contest with Irish raider Princess Zoe one of the few to keep tabs on him through the early stages along with Nayef Road.

They both paid for those efforts as they dropped away quickly, leaving the Charlie Appleby-trained Siskany, who appeared to be travelling well, to throw down the only real challenge.

When Lemaire asked for a bit more though, Stay Foolish lengthened again and he had no trouble holding the finishing flourish of the Johnny Murtagh-trained Sonnyboyliston.

Lemaire said: “I thought Authority and Stay Foolish would be my best rides. I was very confident with Authority as he had the best credentials.

“Then Stay Foolish, I rode him two years ago but I rode him on Wednesday morning at the track here in Riyadh and he gave me a great impression so I could see he was in great condition. I thought he could be a good challenger.

“It is fantastic because it is great for jockeys and trainers to be part of these international meetings. It is always very exciting and a big challenge. If you have the chance to win a race you are the happiest man on earth.”

Lemaire racked up a remarkable four-timer for Japanese-trained runners when storming to victory on Dancing Prince in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint.

The six-year-old, from Keisuke Miyata’s stable, burst clear in the straight to win emphatically from Good Effort, who is trained in Newmarket by Ismail Mohammed.

Lemaire said: “Unbelievable. I don’t realise it right now, but it’s real.

“He is a bit high tension and going into the gate I was a bit worried because it took time at the start. Fortunately he jumped well, I could take the lead, reduce the pace and then let him go.”

Pinehurst stars in Derby

Bob Baffert’s Pinehurst made every yard of the running to win the Saudi Derby.

Having broke smartly from the stalls – as is the case with the majority of the US-trained runners – Pinehurst was soon in the box position under Flavien Prat.

He was able to dictate at his own pace for the majority of the race, although Consigliere and Sovereign Prince were always within striking distance.

Briefly Pinehurst looked in a spot of trouble but he dug deep to keep finding.

He had to hang on in the final 100 yards as the Japanese challenger Sekifu sprouted wings, having been a long way behind entering the straight, but the finishing post came just in time for Pinehurst.

Baffert’s assistant Jimmy Barnes said: “We came over with a serious horse and he seemed to handle everything well.

“He handled the ship over, the paddock, the preliminaries and the gate. He left the gate running so we couldn’t be happier.

“I didn’t know if he would hang on. It’s a closer’s track and luckily he had enough heart and stamina to hold off the Japanese horse.

“The plans were probably to go forward for the UAE Derby as long as he comes out of the race well.”

Prat said: “I thought his last race was a good set up for this race. He has shown he is a good horse today. It is just a matter how much he can improve so we’ll see.”

Baffert added: “It’s exciting to win after coming up short a couple of times over there. I hate when they show that 100 metre line on the screen because I’ve lost so much money in that last 100m at that track the past two years, but we got it done today. I think I carried him the last 100m.

“I think he could stretch out next. He’s a horse who went through a lull and we had to back off him a bit, but when we brought them back, he ran a great race (in the Grade Two San Vicente) last time.

“He’s tough and strong and I thought he was the kind of horse who could handle this kind of trip and that kind of track. He has a lot of quality and we haven’t seen the best yet of him. I think he will go to Dubai for the UAE Derby after this.”