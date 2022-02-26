Trained by Tetsuya Kimura and ridden by Christophe Lemaire, the five-year-old was sent off favourite for the extended 10-furlong event on the back of his second place behind Contrail in the Japan Cup in November.

Smartly away, Lemaire soon had Authority bowling along in front with Sir Michael Stoute’s Solid Stone tracking him through the early exchanges while leading British hope Pyledriver was forced to race out wide after being drawn 14 of 14 runners.

He was clearly in trouble at the top of the straight and quickly back-pedalled, leaving Frankie Dettori to try to mount a challenge aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Harrovian.

But Authority just had too much in hand and was always holding him, with Kaspar swooping late to grab the runner-up prize.

American raider Channel Cat dramatically came down in the straight when trying to mount his challenge.

Lemaire said: “I could settle the pace the way I wanted without any pressure and then he used his long acceleration. He did the same in Japan. His strength made the difference.

“I knew he could stay the trip very well. The ground is firm and drawn two I knew I he would be very relaxed over the 2100 metres.

“The Japan Cup is one of the best races in the world and he was beaten by a very good horse (Contrail).”

Draw woes

Martin Dwyer felt Pyledriver’s wide draw had taken its toll.

He said: “The draw hammered me. If they go quick early, it gives you a chance to get in and they didn’t. They went very slow and I was trapped deep the whole way. We live to fight another day, but the draw was against us.”

Of Harrovian, Dettori said: “I had a bad draw. The best horse won, but with a better draw I’d have been second. When you’re three-wide you’re giving so much ground away, but you can’t buy your draw.”

Songline swooped inside the final furlong of the 1351 Turf Sprint to make it two from two for Lemaire and Japan, with Toru Hayashi the victorious handler this time.

It had looked as though Richard Hannon’s money-spinning filly Happy Romance had done enough to secure the honours as she collared front-runner Naval Crown with a furlong to run.

However, Songline was just finding his top gear on her outside and edged into the lead, with Casa Creed coming from a long way back to pinch second on the line.

Red-hot Christophe

Lemaire then made it a hat-trick on a famous night for the rider and Japan as Stay Foolish galloped his rivals into the ground in the Red Sea Turf Handicap.

Once again employing front-running tactics aboard Yoshito Yahagi’s runner, Lemaire bossed the one-mile-seven-furlong contest with Irish raider Princess Zoe one of the few to keep tabs on him through the early stages along with Nayef Road.

They both paid for those efforts as they dropped away quickly, leaving the Charlie Appleby-trained Siskany, who appeared to be travelling well, to throw down the only real challenge.

When Lemaire asked for a bit more though, Stay Foolish lengthened again and he had no trouble holding the finishing flourish of the Johnny Murtagh-trained Sonnyboyliston.