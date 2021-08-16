No joy for Passion And Glory at Baden-Baden

The Godolphin-owned five-year-old, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, held every chance on his first try at Group One level but was run out of it in the final furlong.

There was drama at the start when Pessemona almost refused to come of the stalls and was left many lengths. Millebosc, the early leader, ran wide at the first bend and drifted way over to the far rail down the back straight and was eventually eased down by Adrie de Vries.

His antics left Kaspar and Passion And Glory vying for the lead until the straight, where Torquator Tasso and Sisfahan made their bids.

Those two and Passion And Glory got close at one stage, but Torquator Tasso got on top to go two places better than in this race 12 months ago to score from Sisfahan for trainer Marcel Weiss and jockey Rene Pienchuiek.

Torquator Tasso was given a quote of 50/1 for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Paddy Power.