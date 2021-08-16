Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A Case Of You (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)
A Case Of You (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

No ground concerns ahead of A Case Of You’s Turf Sprint test

By Ashley Iveson
13:59 · THU November 04, 2021

Ado McGuinness is confident A Case Of You can make his presence felt in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint after walking the course at Del Mar on Wednesday.

The Hot Streak colt has come a long way since scoring at Dundalk in mid-March, going on to win a Group Three at Naas and finish a close second as a 33/1 shot for the Flying Five at the Curragh.

The three-year-old proved that effort was no fluke by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in a heavy ground Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last month.

And while he will face an a very different test in California this weekend, McGuinness believes his stable star is ready for the challenge.

"I think she'll outrun her odds" | Oisin Murphy Breeders' Cup preview

“He’s settled in really well. He had a jump out the gates and everything looks good,” said the Irish trainer.

“We gave him a breeze for two and a half furlongs and Ronan (Whelan, jockey) was very happy with him.

“It’s a very strange type of turf – it’s like a sponge. I actually thought it was going to be a lot quicker than what it is. If it’s like this on Saturday, I’d be happy enough.

“He handles soft ground, but I think he’s well capable of running a huge race on this ground.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING