Ado McGuinness is confident A Case Of You can make his presence felt in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint after walking the course at Del Mar on Wednesday.

The Hot Streak colt has come a long way since scoring at Dundalk in mid-March, going on to win a Group Three at Naas and finish a close second as a 33/1 shot for the Flying Five at the Curragh. The three-year-old proved that effort was no fluke by providing his trainer with a first Group One success in a heavy ground Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last month. And while he will face an a very different test in California this weekend, McGuinness believes his stable star is ready for the challenge.

