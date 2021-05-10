Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Zargun

Five horses pulled clear of the rest in the six-furlong handicap on the opening day of the Dante Festival, with Mr Lupton coming out on top by a length to bring up the tenth success of his career and his fourth on the Knavesmire.

The others who completed the frame all showed enough to suggest that they can also find a race or two this year, not least the third ZARGUN, who defied odds of 125/1 with a huge run to pass the post just a length and a nose behind the winner.

Zargun arguably deserved extra credit, too, given that the pair who beat him both came from much further back in a strongly-run race. Zargun was in the firing line throughout, holding the outright lead at around halfway, and it was encouraging how well he stuck to his task given the energy he must have expended in the early stages.

Formerly a useful performer in Germany, this certainly represented a return to form for Zargun on just his second start for Scott Dixon after being bought for €15,000 in October.

Zargun has won over seven furlongs but is clearly blessed with plenty of speed, while it’s also worth pointing out that the balance of his form suggests he is most effective on rain-softened ground. Look out for him in a similar event in the coming weeks, with the apparent strength of this form giving hope that he can remain competitive even once reassessed.