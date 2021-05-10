Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Zargun

Timeform identify an eye-catcher from Wednesday's meeting at York who should be added to My Stable, so you receive an alert next time they run.
Five horses pulled clear of the rest in the six-furlong handicap on the opening day of the Dante Festival, with Mr Lupton coming out on top by a length to bring up the tenth success of his career and his fourth on the Knavesmire.
The others who completed the frame all showed enough to suggest that they can also find a race or two this year, not least the third ZARGUN, who defied odds of 125/1 with a huge run to pass the post just a length and a nose behind the winner.
Zargun arguably deserved extra credit, too, given that the pair who beat him both came from much further back in a strongly-run race. Zargun was in the firing line throughout, holding the outright lead at around halfway, and it was encouraging how well he stuck to his task given the energy he must have expended in the early stages.
Formerly a useful performer in Germany, this certainly represented a return to form for Zargun on just his second start for Scott Dixon after being bought for €15,000 in October.
Zargun has won over seven furlongs but is clearly blessed with plenty of speed, while it’s also worth pointing out that the balance of his form suggests he is most effective on rain-softened ground. Look out for him in a similar event in the coming weeks, with the apparent strength of this form giving hope that he can remain competitive even once reassessed.
SUNSET SHIRAZ was not the first and will not be the last horse to come up short in a battle against a gritty rival from the Jim Bolger yard, but there was plenty to like about her performance on debut at Roscommon.
Sunset Shiraz looked all set to make a winning debut when sweeping past Cool And Clever and into the lead over a furlong out. However, Cool And Clever, who had the benefit of a previous run, found plenty under pressure to regain the lead close home. The fact Sunset Shiraz pulled six lengths clear of the third suggests that it was a case of Cool And Clever responding strongly to pressure rather than her stopping in front, however, and it’s worth viewing her performance in a positive light.
It's encouraging that Sunset Shiraz showed such a good turn of foot and proved so competitive over seven furlongs as she boasts an excellent staying pedigree - she is a half-sister to St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco. Sunset Shiraz is evidently not slow but, based on her pedigree, should continue to progress with time and is likely to come into her own over further. She is in excellent hands with Gavin Cromwell and looks one to follow.
GLOBAL ACCLAMATION is on a long losing run that stretches back more than two years and comprises 21 starts, but he was arguably unlucky not to snap the sequence at Lingfield on Monday and he has clearly dropped to a competitive mark.
Global Acclamation travelled well on his first start since December, but he was disadvantaged by having to make his challenge from further back than the winner, Vitesse du Son. That proved decisive as, while Global Acclamation kept on well in the straight to force a three-way photo-finish, he was unable to make up the deficit and had to settle for third, beaten a short head and a nose. Had Global Acclamation not conceded first run he may well have won, but connections can take plenty of encouragement from the performance.
He has clearly returned from a break in good heart and has won off a 4 lb higher mark in the past, so there is good reason to think he can gain a measure of compensation shortly. Connections will have options as Global Acclamation is clearly effective over seven furlongs, but he also ran to a similar level when placed over an extended mile at Wolverhampton last season.