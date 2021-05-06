Chester latest: El Drama enters Derby picture while Japan gets back on track

Having been campaigned up to and including a mile in his three previous career starts, Roger Varian's Lope De Vega colt relished this step up in trip and after picking up favourite Yibir at the top of the straight, found plenty when challenged by Maximal in the closing stages.

Always well positioned by Andrea Atzeni, El Drama – a winning selection for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column – was full of running turning for home and galloped all the way to the line, subsequently earning quotes of 12/1 for Epsom from Paddy Power.

Maximal ran a race full of promise and only went down by a length in second, with Irish raider Earlswood running-on well for third.

Varian said: “I’m very pleased with that today. He’s always shown masses at home and we were trying to funnel him into being a 2000 Guineas contender.

“Because he only ran once at two there were limited options trying to get experience into him. He ran over seven furlongs at Lingfield and a mile at Kempton, which wouldn’t be ideal spots for him. He ran with credit, but always looked a better horse on turf.

“He didn’t run well enough to take in a Guineas, but this was a nice alternative plan. We thought he’d stay 10 furlongs well and that he’d be better back on grass.

“I’m delighted that he’s done that today as we always thought him capable of something like that.

“It’s good for him to redeem his reputation.”