Chester latest: El Drama enters Derby picture while Japan gets back on track

12/1 Value Bet selection El Drama burst into the Derby picture when running out a good winner of the tote+ Biggest Dividends At tote.co.uk Dee Stakes at Chester.
Having been campaigned up to and including a mile in his three previous career starts, Roger Varian's Lope De Vega colt relished this step up in trip and after picking up favourite Yibir at the top of the straight, found plenty when challenged by Maximal in the closing stages.
Always well positioned by Andrea Atzeni, El Drama – a winning selection for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column – was full of running turning for home and galloped all the way to the line, subsequently earning quotes of 12/1 for Epsom from Paddy Power.
Maximal ran a race full of promise and only went down by a length in second, with Irish raider Earlswood running-on well for third.
Varian said: “I’m very pleased with that today. He’s always shown masses at home and we were trying to funnel him into being a 2000 Guineas contender.
“Because he only ran once at two there were limited options trying to get experience into him. He ran over seven furlongs at Lingfield and a mile at Kempton, which wouldn’t be ideal spots for him. He ran with credit, but always looked a better horse on turf.
“He didn’t run well enough to take in a Guineas, but this was a nice alternative plan. We thought he’d stay 10 furlongs well and that he’d be better back on grass.
“I’m delighted that he’s done that today as we always thought him capable of something like that.
“It’s good for him to redeem his reputation.”
14:15 Chester | Full result and free video form
1st El Drama 12/1
2nd Maximal 4/1
Winning Trainer: R Varian Winning Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Japan resumed winning ways when getting the better of market rival Trueshan in the tote+ Pays You More At tote.co.uk Ormonde Stakes.
Aidan O'Brien's charge was unable to get his head in front last season having landed the Juddmonte International at York as a three-year-old, but he could be set for a fruitful campaign this summer judging by this slick display.
Despite eventually running out a cosy three quarters of a length victor, it wasn't all plain sailing for the 13/8 favourite who found himself trapped in a pocket on the inside as Hollie Doyle made a sweeping move on the outside aboard Trueshan.
However, Ryan Moore cut a confident figure throughout and once navigating his way into the clear in the straight, he produced Japan with perfection, hitting the front inside the final 100 yards and scoring with plenty seemingly left in the tank.
15:15 Chester | Full result and free video form
1st Japan 13/8 fav
2nd Trueshan 9/4
Winning Trainer: A O'Brien Winning Jockey: Ryan Moore
Jabbarockie kicked off day two of the May Meeting with a typically brazen display in the Satchell Moran Solicitors Business Interruption Claims Handicap for trainer Eric Alston and jockey Jason Hart.
Hot on the heels of his all-the-way success in the Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh, the eight-year-old speedster was sent off the 5/2 market leader to follow up and he never looked in any danger as he produced another dominate front-running performance.
Quickly away from his ideal perch in stall one, Jabbarockie was given a relatively easy time of it out in front in the first couple of furlongs and though Copper Knight soon moved up to keep him company, Hart didn't have to work too hard to ensure it was he who dictated terms.
When Hart eventually sent Jabbarockie to win his race on turning for home, he was greeted with a generous response, his mount first seeing off Copper Knight and then the fast-finishing Count D'Orsay by a length and a quarter.
Hart said afterwards: “When you get drawn one around here it makes life a hell of a lot easier.
“He winged the gates and I was able to fill up more than I thought, I thought I’d have a lot more pressure for the lead.
“He’s getting quicker this horse and he’s staying the trip out well. Eric does great with his sprinters and I felt he’d improved a hell of a lot from Musselburgh.”
13:45 Chester | Full result and free video form
1st Jabbarockie 5/2 fav
2nd Count D'Orsay 14/1
3rd Copper Knight 9/2
Winning Trainer: E Alston Winning Jockey: Jason Hart
The Richard Fahey-trained Master Zoffany picked up in good style to take first prize in the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service Handicap.
Paul Hanagan’s mount was always travelling kindly and though there were plenty seemingly in the hunt turning for home, the 11/1 burst two and three quarter lengths of Bravado late on with Melody Of Life a neck back in third.
“He’d have been unlucky if he hadn’t won, so we’re happy enough with that, (and) the ground probably helped us,” said Fahey.
“I just wanted him to run well today, so there’s no master plan. It looked a warm race to me, so I’ll go home and have a think.”
14:45 Chester | Full result and free video form
1st Master Zoffany 11/1
2nd Bravado 8/1
3rd Melody Of Life 13/2
Winning Trainer: R Fahey Winning Jockey: P Hanagan