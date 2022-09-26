The six-year-old was a four-and-a-half-length winner of the Group One last season and then won the Long Distance Cup for a second time.

He will not follow the same path this season, however, and will sit out the Cadran as connections hope rain falls ahead of Ascot and produces his ideal easy going.

“He won’t be ready in time for the Cadran so we will hold off for Ascot, provided the rain comes we will go there,” King said.

“We will worry about everything else when the time comes, we need to make sure the ground is going to be right first."

Trueshan has enjoyed a gripping rivalry with John and Thady Gosden’s Stradivarius, a hugely popular stayer whose retirement from racing was announced on Monday morning.

Last season’s French success came at the expense of Stradivarius while the pair recently chased home Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup.

King said of the Gosden-trained chestnut: “He was a marvellous racehorse and he will be truly missed.”

