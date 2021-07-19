King George VI: Nine stand ground for Ascot feature including love and Adayar

Love and Adayar remain on course to clash in Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after featuring among nine six-day acceptors for the Ascot showpiece.

The former, winner of last year's QIPCO 1000 Guineas and Cazoo Oaks, returned to action with victory in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is one of four entries for trainer Aidan O'Brien along with Broome, Japan and Mogul.

Adayar landed the Cazoo Derby for the Godolphin team and is joined in the field by Lone Eagle, who made his stablemate Hurricane Lane pull out all the stops in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

John Gosden is expected to run Dubai Sheema Classic winner Mishriff with Hardwicke heroine Wonderful Tonight and William Haggas' globetrotter Addeybb completing a star-studded potential field.

Coral Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver was ruled out on Monday morning following a minor setback.