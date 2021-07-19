Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Love knuckles down to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes
Love knuckles down to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes

King George VI: Nine stand ground for Ascot feature including love and Adayar

By Sporting Life
13:44 · MON July 19, 2021

King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1)

Love and Adayar remain on course to clash in Saturday's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after featuring among nine six-day acceptors for the Ascot showpiece.

The former, winner of last year's QIPCO 1000 Guineas and Cazoo Oaks, returned to action with victory in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is one of four entries for trainer Aidan O'Brien along with Broome, Japan and Mogul.

Adayar landed the Cazoo Derby for the Godolphin team and is joined in the field by Lone Eagle, who made his stablemate Hurricane Lane pull out all the stops in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

John Gosden is expected to run Dubai Sheema Classic winner Mishriff with Hardwicke heroine Wonderful Tonight and William Haggas' globetrotter Addeybb completing a star-studded potential field.

Coral Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver was ruled out on Monday morning following a minor setback.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Big-race verdict

Will appear here...

What the trainers say

Will appear here...

Last 10 years (click for FREE video replay)

2020: Enable (4/6f) 6yo - Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

2019: Enable (8/15f) 5yo - Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

2018: Poet's Word (7/4) 5yo - James Doyle, Sir Michael Stoute

2017: Enable (5/4f) 3yo - Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

2016: Highland Reel (13/8f) 4yo - Ryan Moore, Aidan O'Brien

2015: Postponed (6/1) 4yo - Andrea Atzeni, Luca Cumani

2014: Taghrooda (7/2) 3yo - Paul Hanagan, John Gosden

2013: Novellist (13/2) 4yo - Johnny Murtagh, Andreas Wohler

2012: Danedream (9/1) 4yo - Andrasch Starke, Peter Schiergen

2011: Nathaniel (11/2) 3yo - William Buick, John Gosden

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING