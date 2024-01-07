Night And Day foils stablemate Brandy Love in Naas gloom

The pair, who are both trained by Willie Mullins, were sent off at odds of 9/1 and 1/4 respectively, with Grade One-winning hurdler Brandy Love the heavy favourite after finishing second on her first spin over fences.

It was an unsatisfactory spectacle, with the start of the race delayed due to heavy fog at the track and extremely limited viewing on offer to spectators both on course and at home once the contest did get under way.

When they emerged from the gloom at the top of the straight Brandy Love was in front, but by the time they came into view again after the last, the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned Night And Day had a healthy advantage in the hands of Daryl Jacob.

She had been well beaten in fifth on her chasing bow, but took a leap forward with a 10-length victory.