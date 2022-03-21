Third in the race 12 months ago, the sprinter was second to Lazuli last month before finishing seventh of 16 to the impressive Man Of Promise on Super Saturday.

The provisional field of 16 was released on Monday with A Case Of You, Suesa, Emaraaty Ana and Happy Romance in the running.

Joining Man Of Promise in the Godolphin blue is Creative Force, Naval Crown and Mutafawwig.

“We’re obviously disappointed, but on the other hand it’s a very hot race and there’s a lot more runners than expected,” said Tinkler.

“It’s a shame that we got invited to go there and then Godolphin run four in the race which is a bit of a cross purpose, that’s the only thing.

“It is a hot race this year and it might be a blessing in disguise, so with what is going on the world at the minute, it is a very small thing.

“There are three or four races in May he could run in back home and as yet I don’t know which one he’ll go to.”

