Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Acklam Express leads the way in the Roses Stakes
Acklam Express leads the way in the Roses Stakes

Nigel Tinkler considering Acklam Express options after missing Dubai cut

By Sporting Life
13:09 · MON March 21, 2022

Nigel Tinkler was left feeling philosophical after Acklam Express missed out on the final field for the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on World Cup night.

Third in the race 12 months ago, the sprinter was second to Lazuli last month before finishing seventh of 16 to the impressive Man Of Promise on Super Saturday.

The provisional field of 16 was released on Monday with A Case Of You, Suesa, Emaraaty Ana and Happy Romance in the running.

Joining Man Of Promise in the Godolphin blue is Creative Force, Naval Crown and Mutafawwig.

“We’re obviously disappointed, but on the other hand it’s a very hot race and there’s a lot more runners than expected,” said Tinkler.

“It’s a shame that we got invited to go there and then Godolphin run four in the race which is a bit of a cross purpose, that’s the only thing.

“It is a hot race this year and it might be a blessing in disguise, so with what is going on the world at the minute, it is a very small thing.

“There are three or four races in May he could run in back home and as yet I don’t know which one he’ll go to.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING