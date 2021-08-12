Bjorn Nielsen retains Stradivarius faith ahead of York

Owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen is in bullish mood ahead of Stradivarius’ bid for a third victory in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York next week.

With three Gold Cups at Royal Ascot, four Goodwood Cups, back-to-back wins in both the Yorkshire Cup and the Lonsdale and a Doncaster Cup thrown in for good measure, it is fair to say the seven-year-old’s status as one of the sport’s great stayers has long since been assured. However, John and Thady Gosden’s charge will return to the Knavesmire with a point to prove on Friday week following four defeats in his last five starts, most recently finishing fourth when seeking to claim a fourth Gold Cup in June. Connections decided against challenging for a fifth Goodwood Cup win last month due to the prevailing testing conditions on the Sussex Downs, but Nielsen is confident he can get back on the winning trail at York, where he is unbeaten in four starts.

Stradivarius plundered the Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million with victory in the Lonsdale in both 2018 and 2019, but the bonus has since been discontinued. Nielsen said: “The bonus no longer being there makes the Lonsdale slightly different this year, but in my mind I don’t think it’s a question of other horses beating him. He’s seven now, but as long as he’s still got it he’s going to win. “York is the one place we’ve always had the good, or good to firm ground Stradivarius prefers and he’s never been beaten there. “The day he’s beaten when he has his conditions then that will probably be it, but from what I hear he’s still full of it. “Frankie (Dettori) and John (Gosden) have both told me how well he’s working, so I hope it lasts a few more races.”

Stradivarius wins the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot